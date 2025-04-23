AP SSC Result 2025 LIVE: Andhra Pradesh Class 10th results at 10 am today, websites to check BSEAP result
AP SSC Result 2025 LIVE: The Directorate of Government Examinations, Andhra Pradesh will announce AP SSC Result 2025 today, April 23, 2025. The BSEAP Class 10th results will be declared at 10 am today. After the announcement of the results, the Class 10 board exam results can be checked by candidates on the official website of BSEAP at bse.ap.gov.in. The results for Class 10 can also be checked on results.bse.ap.gov.in....Read More
The AP SSC results can also be checked on the HT Portal education page. To get the Class 10 results on the HT Portal, all candidates who appear will have to register first.
Apart from the official website, the results will be available on WhatsApp (Mana Mitra), and LEAP App. To access results via WhatsApp: Send a message saying “Hi” to 9552300009, select the Education Services option, then choose SSC Public Exam or open school inter Results and enter your hall ticket number to receive a PDF copy of your result.
This year, around 6.5 lakh students appeared for the class 10th or AP SSC examination. The AP SSC examination was held from March 17 to March 31, 2025. The exam was held in single shift- from 9.30 am to 12.45 pm on most days. The examination began with the first language (Group A) paper and ended with Social Studies paper.
The Board will also announce Open School SSC and open school Intermediate results today, April 23. Follow the blog for latest updates on results, direct link and more.
AP SSC Result 2025 LIVE: Number of candidates passed exam last year
AP SSC Result 2025 LIVE: What was the overall pass percentage of 2024?
AP SSC Result 2025 LIVE: Steps to check results on HT Portal
Go to hindustantimes.com/education/board-exams/andhra-pradesh-board-results
Open the SSC or Class 10th result page.
Enter your login details.
Submit and check the result.
AP SSC Result 2025 LIVE: Other platforms to check results
WhatsApp (Mana Mitra)
LEAP App
AP SSC Result 2025 LIVE: Websites to check Andhra Pradesh 10th results
bse.ap.gov.in
results.bse.ap.gov.in
HT Portal
AP SSC Result 2025 LIVE: Know about LEAP mobile application
AP SSC Result 2025 LIVE: Supplementary exams to be held
AP SSC Result 2025 LIVE: Those who couldn’t pass will have the option of appearing for the Supplementary examination. Details about the supplementary exam will be announced after the SSC March exam results.
AP SSC Result 2025 LIVE: Passing criteria
AP SSC Result 2025 LIVE: To pass the BSEAB 10th examination, students need to score at least 35 per cent marks.
AP SSC Result 2025 LIVE: How to check results on official website?
1. Visit the official website of BSEAP at bse.ap.gov.in.
2. Click on AP SSC Result 2025 link available on the home page.
3. A new page will open where candidates must enter the login details.
4. Click on submit and your result will be displayed.
5. Check the result and download the page.
6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
AP SSC Result 2025 LIVE: Other exam results to be out today
AP SSC Result 2025 LIVE: About the exam of Class 10
AP SSC Result 2025 LIVE: Check exam dates
AP SSC Result 2025 LIVE: How many candidates appeared for exam?
AP SSC Result 2025 LIVE: Know where to check on WhatsApp and LEAP app
AP SSC Result 2025 LIVE: Other platforms to check results
AP SSC Result 2025 LIVE: Andhra Pradesh 10th results to be available on HT Portal
AP SSC Result 2025 LIVE: Where to check Andhra Pradesh 10th results?
AP SSC Result 2025 LIVE: When will results be declared?
