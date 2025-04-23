AP SSC Result 2025 LIVE: Andhra Pradesh Class 10th results at 10 am today, websites to check BSEAP result

AP SSC Result 2025 LIVE: The Directorate of Government Examinations, Andhra Pradesh will announce AP SSC Result 2025 today, April 23, 2025. The BSEAP Class 10th results will be declared at 10 am today. After the announcement of the results, the Class 10 board exam results can be checked by candidates on the official website of BSEAP at bse.ap.gov.in. The results for Class 10 can also be checked on results.bse.ap.gov.in....Read More

The AP SSC results can also be checked on the HT Portal education page. To get the Class 10 results on the HT Portal, all candidates who appear will have to register first.

Apart from the official website, the results will be available on WhatsApp (Mana Mitra), and LEAP App. To access results via WhatsApp: Send a message saying “Hi” to 9552300009, select the Education Services option, then choose SSC Public Exam or open school inter Results and enter your hall ticket number to receive a PDF copy of your result.

This year, around 6.5 lakh students appeared for the class 10th or AP SSC examination. The AP SSC examination was held from March 17 to March 31, 2025. The exam was held in single shift- from 9.30 am to 12.45 pm on most days. The examination began with the first language (Group A) paper and ended with Social Studies paper.

The Board will also announce Open School SSC and open school Intermediate results today, April 23. Follow the blog for latest updates on results, direct link and more.