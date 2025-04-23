AP SSC Results 2025: BSEAP 10th results today, websites to check

AP SSC Results 2025: The Board of Secondary Education Andhra Pradesh (BSEAP) will announce the SSC or Class 10th public examination results ton Wednesday, April 23. When declared, students can check their marks memos online by entering their login credentials. AP SSC Results 2025 live updates AP SSC Results 2025: BSEAP will announce the 10th results today. Know the websites to check scores when released. (Pratham Gokhale/ HT file)

The official website to check the AP SSC results is bse.ap.gov.in.

In addition to the official website, AP SSC or 10th results will be hosted on the HT portal. Students can register for the AP SSC results on the HT portal to receive an alert on their phones when the results are available.

AP SSC result 2025 on HT portal

Students need to score at least 35 per cent marks to pass the BSEAP 10th examination. Students who couldn’t pass the exam will have the option of appearing for the Supplementary examination, details of which will be announced after the SSC March exam results.

The BSEAP conducted the AP SSC or class 10th public examinations from March 17, 2025, to March 31, 2025. The examination began with the first language (Group A) paper and ended with the Social Studies paper. It was conducted in Morning shifts from 9:30 AM to 12:45 PM on most days. This year, around 6.5 lakh students appeared for the class 10th or AP SSC examination.

How to check AP SSC or Class 10th results

Go to the official website Open the SSC or Class 10th result link. Enter your login details. Submit. Your result will be displayed on the next page. Download the page and save it for future reference.

For more related information, students are advised to visit the official website.