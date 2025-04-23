AP SSC Result 2025 On HT Portal: Check BSEAP Andhra Pradesh 10th results on hindustantimes.com

AP SSC Results 2025: The Board of Secondary Education, Andhra Pradesh (BSEAP) has announced the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) or Class 10th public examination results. AP SSC results 2025 live updates. AP SSC Result 2025 On HT Portal: Follow the steps given below to check the BSEAP 10th results on the HT Portal (Representational image)(Unsplash)

The official websites to check the AP SSC results are bse.ap.gov.in and apopenschool.ap.gov.in (for open school).

Hindustan Times is also showing the results.

AP SSC result 2025 on HT portal

How to check AP SSC result 2025 on HT Portal?

Go to hindustantimes.com/education/board-exams/andhra-pradesh-board-results Open the SSC or Class 10th result page. Enter your login details. Submit and check the result.

The minimum marks required to pas the AP SSC exam is 35 per cent. Students who do not score 35 per cent marks will have another opportunity to clear Class 10, through the supplementary examination. BSEAP will share details about the AP SSC Supplementary examination along with the results.

The AP SSC or class 10th public examinations were held from March 17, 2025, to March 31, 2025. The examination for Class 10 started with the first language (Group A) paper and ended with the Social Studies paper. Papers were held from 9:30 AM to 12:45 PM, except for some papers.

BSEAP will also announce the open school SSC and open school Intermediate results today.

There are other methods to check the AP SSC results as well. Students can check it through the ‘Mana Mitra’ WhatsApp service and the LEAP mobile application.

To access results via WhatsApp, they need to text “Hi” to 9552300009, select the Education Services option, then choose SSC Public Exam or open school results and enter the hall ticket number to receive a PDF copy of the result.

Headmasters of respective schools can download results using their school login credentials, BSEAP said.

The LEAP mobile application will also allow both teachers and students to access the results using their respective login credentials, it added.