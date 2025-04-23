AP SSC Results 2025: Girls outsmart boys in BSEAP Class 10 exams, Parvathipuram Manyam is top performing district

The Board of Secondary Education Andhra Pradesh (BSEAP) has announced the SSC or Class 10th public examination results on Wednesday, April 23. The results can be accessed on the official website at bse.ap.gov.in. AP SSC Results 2025 live updates AP SSC Results 2025: Girls have surpassed boys in the BSEAP Class 10 exams this year. (Representative image/Harsimar Pal Singh/HT)

Alternatively, students can also visit results.bse.ap.gov.in/RES25/ to check their marks memo.

This year, girls have surpassed boys in the Andhra Pradesh Class 10 exams. The pass percentage of girls is 84.09 per cent, and that of boys is 78.31 per cent. Overall, the pass percentage stands at 81.41 per cent.

A total of 6,14,459 candidates had appeared in the Class 10 examinations this year of which 4,98,585 candidates passed.

District-wise, Parvathipuram Manyam has emerged as the top performing district with a pass percentage 93.90 per cent, followed by Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Konaseema at 91.43 per cent, and Visakhapatnam at 89.14 per cent.

On the contrary, Alluri Sitharama Raju is the lowest performing district with 47.64 per cent, followed by Kurnool at 66.01 per cent, and Chittoor at 67.06 per cent.

Meanwhile, the SSC Advanced Supplementary Examinations, 2025 are scheduled to be conducted from May 19 to May 28, 2025. The detailed timetable for the will be announced in due course, the

It may be mentioned here that students will need to enter their Roll Number in the space provided to check the results.

Apart from the official website, AP SSC or 10th results can also be checked on the Hindustan Times (HT) Portal. Students who registered for the AP SSC results on the HT portal will receive an alert on their phones informing the details about their results.

Besides, the results can also be accessed on WhatsApp (Mana Mitra), and LEAP App. To check results via WhatsApp, send a message saying “Hi” to 9552300009, select the Education Services option, then choose SSC Public Exam or open school inter Results and enter your hall ticket number to receive a PDF copy of your result.

The AP SSC exam was held in single shift- from 9.30 am to 12.45 pm on most days. The examination began with the first language (Group A) paper and ended with Social Studies paper.

AP SSC Results 2025: Steps to check BSEAP Class 10 results

Students can follow the steps mentioned below to check their Class 10 results:

Visit the official website at bse.ap.gov.in. Open the SSC or Class 10th result link. Enter your login details and submit. Your result will be displayed on the screen. Download your result and keep a printout of the same for future reference.

For more related information, students are advised to visit the official website.