AP SSC Result 2025 declared, here's how and where to check BSEAP Andhra Class 10 marks

ByHT Education Desk
Apr 23, 2025 10:18 AM IST

AP SSC Result 2025: AP SSC 2025 Examination Result have been declared by the BSEAP. The results are available on bse.ap.gov.in.

AP SSC Result 2025: The Board of Secondary Examination, Andhra Pradesh (BSEAP) declared the AP SSC results 2025 on Wednesday, April 23, 2025. Students have to enter their Roll number and login through the official website to check their scores and overall result.

AP SSC Result 2025: The Board of Secondary Examination, Andhra Pradesh (BSEAP) declared the AP SSC results 2025( Praful Gangurde/File)
AP SSC Result 2025: The Board of Secondary Examination, Andhra Pradesh (BSEAP) declared the AP SSC results 2025( Praful Gangurde/File)

AP SSC Result 2025 LIVE: BSEAP Class 10th results to be declared at 10 am today

How to check AP Class 10th Results 2025

How to Check the AP SSC Result on the official website:

Visit the official website of BSEAP at bse.ap.gov.in.

Click on Class 10 (SSC) 2025 Results tab

Enter your Roll number in the field provided.

The AP 10th Class Results 2025 will appear on the screen.

Download the result and take a printout for future reference.

How to check the AP SSC result on HT Portal:

Go to https://www.hindustantimes.com/education/board-exams/ap-10th-ssc-result.

Open the result link, as required.

Enter your login details

Submit and check your result.

Candidates can also check their AP SSC 10th Result 2025 via WhatsApp:

Send a message saying “Hi” to 9552300009, select the Education Services option, then choose SSC Public Exam or open school inter Results and enter your hall ticket number to receive a PDF copy of your result.

The 2025 AP SSC or class 10th public examinations were conducted from March 17, 2025, to March 31, 2025. It was conducted in morning shifts from 9:30 AM to 12:45 PM on most days by the BSEAP.

The examination began with the first language (Group A) paper and ended with the Social Studies paper. This year, around 6.5 lakh students appeared for the class 10th or AP SSC examination.

Get latest news on Education along with AP SSC 10th Result Live, Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Results at Hindustan Times.
Exam and College Guide
Follow Us On