AP SSC 2025 Result declared, direct link to check Andhra Pradesh BSEAP 10th results here

AP SSC Results 2025: The Board of Secondary Examination, Andhra Pradesh (BSEAP), announced the much-awaited class 10th result today, April 23. Students who appeared for the examination can visit the official website to check their results. AP SSC result 2025 live updates AP SSC 2025 Result declared, direct link to check (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

AP SSC result 2025 on official website: Direct link

The AP SSC result will also be hosted on the HT portal.

AP SSC result 2025 on HT portal

How to check AP SSC or Class 10th results

Go to the official website at bse.ap.gov.in. Click on the AP SSC or Class 10th result link. Enter Roll number and other details and then click submit or view the result. Your result will be displayed on the next page. Download the page and save it for future reference.

Students can also check Class 10 AP SSC Result via SMS, WhatsApp and DigiLocker.

To pass the AP SSC examinations, students need to score at least 35 per cent marks; those who failed to secure minimum passing marks will be considered to fail in the examination and have to appear for supplementary examinations.

The BSEAP conducted the AP SSC or class 10th public examinations from March 17, 2025, to March 31, 2025. The examination began with the first language (Group A) paper and ended with the Social Studies paper. It was conducted in Morning shifts from 9:30 AM to 12:45 PM on most days. This year, around 6.5 lakh students appeared for the class 10th or AP SSC examination.

In 2024 girls outperformed boys in AP SSC examination. Girls secured 89.17% passing percentage whereas boys managed to secure 84.32% passing percentage. While the overall passing percentage was 86.69%.