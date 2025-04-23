JEE Advanced 2025: Registration begins at jeeadv.nic.in, direct link to apply for IIT JEE here

Indian Institute of Technology, IIT Kanpur has started the registration process for JEE Advanced 2025 on April 23, 2025. Candidates who want to apply for Joint Entrance Examination Advanced can find the direct link through the official website of JEE Advanced at jeeadv.nic.in. JEE Advanced 2025: Registration begins at jeeadv.nic.in, direct link to apply

The last day to apply online is May 2, 2025 (11:59 PM IST) whereas the last date for online fee submission for registered candidates is May 5, 2025 (11:59 PM IST).

The JEE Advanced 2025 examination will be held on Sunday, May 18, 2025. It consists of two Papers; Paper-I and Paper-II, both to be completed in 3 hours each while for PWD and Persons with less than 40% disability and having difficulty in writing who opted for compensatory time will be allotted 4 hours.

Paper I will be conducted during the morning shift from 9:00 AM to 12:00 AM IST, and Paper II will be conducted during the afternoon session from 2:30 PM to 5:30 PM IST. Appearing in both exams is mandatory. It may be noted that the examination date will remain unchanged even if it is declared a public holiday.

JEE Advanced 2025: How to register

To apply online, candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of JEE Advanced at jeeadv.nic.in.

2. Click on JEE Advanced 2025 registration link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to register themselves.

4. Once done, login to the account.

5. Fill the application form and make the payment of application fee.

6. Click on submit and download the confirmation page.

7. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Application Fees

a. Indian national belonging to SC/ST/PWD and Females: ₹1600/-.

b. Other Indian nationals: ₹3200/-.

c. Female Candidates (GEN and GEN-PwD) and OPEN (GEN-PwD) belonging to OCI/PIO (I)6: ₹1600/-.

d. OPEN (GEN) candidate belonging to OCI/PIO (I)6: ₹1600/-.

For more detailed information candidates are advised to refer to the official information Brochure at jeeadv.ac.in.