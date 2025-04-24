National Testing Agency, NTA has released NEET UG 2025 exam city slip. Candidates who want to appear for National Eligibility cum Entrance Test can download the city intimation slip through the official website of NTA NEET at neet.nta.nic.in. NEET UG 2025 exam city slip released at neet.nta.nic.in, download link here

The NEET UG examination will be held on May 4, 2025 in single shift- from 2 pm to 5 pm in pen and paper mode. The Test pattern of NEET (UG) - 2025 comprises Physics, Chemistry, Biology (Botany & Zoology). The exam comprises of 180 questions and marks is 720. NEET (UG) -2025 will be conducted in English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu and Urdu.

To answer a question, the candidates need to choose one option corresponding to the correct answer or the most appropriate answer. Marking will be done as per following criteria:

(i) Correct answer or the most appropriate answer: Four marks (+4)

(ii) Any incorrect option marked will be given minus one mark (-1).

(iii) Unanswered: No mark (0).

NEET UG 2025 exam city slip: How to download

Candidates can download the city intimation slip by following the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of NTA NEET at neet.nta.nic.in.

2. Click on NEET UG 2025 exam city slip link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

4. Click on submit and download the confirmation page.

5. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

In case any candidate faces difficulty in downloading/ checking the examination city intimation slip for NEET UG 2025, she/he can contact NTA at 011-4075900/ 011-69227700 or e-mail at neetug2025@nta.ac.in. For more related details candidates can check the official website of NTA NEET.