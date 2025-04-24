CUET PG 2025 Answer Key: Objection window closes today at exams.nta.ac.in/CUET-PG/, direct link here

The National Testing Agency, NTA will close the correction window for CUET PG 2025 Answer Key on April 24, 2025. Candidates who want to raise objections against the provisional answer key can do it through the official website of CUET PG at exams.nta.ac.in/CUET-PG/. CUET PG 2025 Answer Key: Objection window closes today, direct link here

The Provisional answer key for the Common University Entrance Test (CUET PG) 2025 was released on April 22, 2025 and can be challenged by candidates up to 11:00 PM today.

Candidates not satisfied with the provisional answer key may challenge the same by paying a fee of ₹ 200/- per question challenged as a processing fee (nonrefundable) to NTA.

Along with the provisional answer keys, NTA has also released the question papers with candidates' recorded responses. Candidates can match their recorded responses with the released answer key and calculate their score. Four marks will be awarded for each correct answer, whereas one mark will be deducted for each incorrect answer.

The panel of subject experts will verify the challenges faced by the candidates. If challenges are found to be correct, the answer key will be revised accordingly. The result will be prepared and declared based on the revised Final Answer Key. The key finalised by the Experts after the challenge will be the final answer key.

CUET PG 2025: Steps to Challenge Provisional answer key

Visit the official website at https://exams.nta.ac.in/CUET-PG/. Login using Application number, password or D.O.B. Click the view/challenge answer key. Check the Question IDs and NTA approved correct answer key. Click the checkbox in front of the answer keys you wish to challenge. Upload supporting documents in a single pdf. Submit and review claims. Then save the claim and pay the fee to complete your process.

The Common University Entrance Test (CUET PG) 2025 was conducted by NTA across the country on 13, 15, 16, 18, 19, 21, 30 March 2025, and 01 April 2025 in computer-based Test (CBT) mode.

The CUET PG 2025 exam was conducted for 157 subjects for 4,12,024 unique registered candidates, who could choose up to four test papers/subjects. The exam was held across 43 shifts of 90 minutes each.

For more information, candidates are requested to check the official website of NTA CUET PG 2025.