DU SOL Result 2025 for UG 5th semester declared at sol.du.ac.in, direct link here

ByHT Education Desk | Edited by Papri Chanda
Apr 24, 2025 01:46 PM IST

DU SOL Result 2025 for UG 5th semester has been declared. The direct link to check results is given here. 

School of Open Learning, Delhi University has declared DU SOL Result 2025 for UG 5th semester. Candidates who have appeared for the various undergraduate courses' fifth semester examination can check the results through the official website of DU SOL at sol.du.ac.in.

DU SOL Result 2025 for UG 5th semester declared at sol.du.ac.in, link here
DU SOL Result 2025 for UG 5th semester declared at sol.du.ac.in, link here

The results have been announced for BA.Prog, B.Com Prog, BCom Hons, BA Hons Eng, BA Hons Pol Sc, BA Hons Eco, BBA & BMS courses.

All candidates who have appeared for the examination for the courses mentioned above can check the results through the official website by following the steps given below.

Direct link to check DU SOL Result 2025 for UG 5th semester

DU SOL Result 2025 for UG 5th semester: How to check

1. Visit the official website of DU SOL at sol.du.ac.in.

2. Click on DU SOL Result 2025 for UG 5th semester link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

4. Click on submit and your result will be displayed.

5. Check the result and download the page.

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of School of Open Learning, Delhi University.

News / Education / Exam Results / DU SOL Result 2025 for UG 5th semester declared at sol.du.ac.in, direct link here
Exam and College Guide
