DU SOL Result 2025 for UG 5th semester declared at sol.du.ac.in, direct link here

School of Open Learning, Delhi University has declared DU SOL Result 2025 for UG 5th semester. Candidates who have appeared for the various undergraduate courses' fifth semester examination can check the results through the official website of DU SOL at sol.du.ac.in. DU SOL Result 2025 for UG 5th semester declared at sol.du.ac.in, link here

The results have been announced for BA.Prog, B.Com Prog, BCom Hons, BA Hons Eng, BA Hons Pol Sc, BA Hons Eco, BBA & BMS courses.

All candidates who have appeared for the examination for the courses mentioned above can check the results through the official website by following the steps given below.

DU SOL Result 2025 for UG 5th semester: How to check

1. Visit the official website of DU SOL at sol.du.ac.in.

2. Click on DU SOL Result 2025 for UG 5th semester link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

4. Click on submit and your result will be displayed.

5. Check the result and download the page.

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

KIITEE Phase 1 Results 2025 declared at kiitee.kiit.ac.in, direct link here

For more related details candidates can check the official website of School of Open Learning, Delhi University.