KIITEE Phase 1 Results 2025 declared at kiitee.kiit.ac.in, direct link here

The Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology, KIIT, has declared the KIITEE 2025 Phase 1 Results. Candidates who took the entrance test can now check their scores by using their Application Number and Date of Birth on the official website at kiitee.kiit.ac.in. KIITEE Phase 1 Results 2025 has been declared at kiitee.kiit.ac.in. Candidates can check via direct link here.

The Phase 1 online registration for KIITEE began November 11, 2024 and ended on April 8, 2025. The KIIT Entrance Examination was held from April 16, 2025 to April 20, 2025.

Candidates who wished to appear for KIITEE 2025 but missed Phase 1 registration can register for Phase II registrations .

Registrations for KIITEE Phase 2 will begin on June 8, and the exam will be conducted from June 14 to 18, 2025.

The KIITEE or KIIT Entrance Examination is an all India entrance examination conducted by KIIT, Bhubaneswar for admission into various courses of KIIT.

It is conducted in three phases. Candidates who appeared for the Phase I examination are eligible for appearing in Phase II examination. If they wish to appear, they need not require a fresh registration for appearing in KIITEE Phase II examination, as their Phase I application number will be applicable for Phase II.

How to Check KIITEE 2025 Result

Visit the official website at kiitee.kiit.ac.in Click on KIITEE 2025 Phase 1 Result link available on the home page. Login using application number and D.O.B. Check your result. Download the result and take a printout for counselling.

For more details, candidates are advised to go through the official website.