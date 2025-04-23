Delhi HC orders NLUs to republish final CLAT UG 2025 selection list, sets 4-week deadline

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday directed the Consortium of National Law Universities (NLUs) to revise, republish, and renotify the final list of selected candidates for the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) UG 2025. The Delhi High Court Bench comprising Chief Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyaya and Justice Tushar Rao Gedela, directed the NLUs to revise the marksheet and republish/renotify the final list of selected candidates within four weeks from Wednesday, April 23, 2025. (Representative image)

The court has set a four-week deadline for compliance with its directive.

The Division Bench, comprising Chief Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyaya and Justice Tushar Rao Gedela, stated: "In light of the detailed analysis and conclusions, we direct the respondent/Consortium to revise the marksheet and republish/renotify the final list of selected candidates within four weeks from today."

The Bench further clarified that the revised evaluation must be applied to all appellants and petitioners before the court, as well as candidates who attempted specific questions under consideration. Additionally, benefits should be granted to all eligible candidates in accordance with the court's findings.

Previously, the bench had reserved its order in the matter. During earlier hearings, the court emphasised the need for the Consortium of NLUS to appoint more qualified paper setters in future examinations to prevent similar errors.

Acknowledging the urgency of the matter, the court earlier emphasised that resolving challenges to the UG admissions swiftly is essential for ensuring timely result declarations. The bench also expressed its intention to deliver decisions on the undergraduate admission-related petitions before the court recess.

Furthermore, the judges noted that prolonged ambiguity regarding results could have an adverse impact on applicants, emphasising the need to address undergraduate admission concerns separately from those related to postgraduate programs.

During the hearings, Senior Advocate Rajshekhar Rao, appearing on behalf of the Consortium of NLUs, presented arguments related to disputed questions in the CLAT UG 2025 examination.

The Division Bench was reviewing multiple petitions contesting the legitimacy of the CLAT 2025 results.

The Consortium's legal representatives have previously acknowledged both undergraduate and postgraduate admission petitions, responded to the court's notice, and assured the submission of a detailed summary outlining disputed questions and relevant legal precedents.

One petitioner contended that, despite distinctions between undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) examinations, both should be examined collectively, particularly given shared concerns such as the high registration fees for the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT), which raise questions regarding their justification.

These legal challenges were initially filed across various High Courts nationwide. However, following a petition by the Consortium, the Supreme Court directed that all cases be transferred to the Delhi High Court to maintain consistency in rulings and streamline judicial review.

The Delhi High Court has earlier appointed a nodal officer to oversee the matter and instructed the registry to consolidate cases received from different High Courts. The CLAT 2025 examination, held last December, serves as the primary pathway for admission into undergraduate and postgraduate law programs at India's premier National Law Universities. Several petitions challenging its results allege errors in exam questions, leading to legal scrutiny over issues of fairness and transparency.