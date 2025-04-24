Bihar OFSS 11th Admission 2025: Registration begins today at ofssbihar.net, here's how to apply

Bihar School Examination Board will begin the registration process for Bihar OFSS 11th Admission 2025 on April 24, 2025. Candidates can apply for Class 11 admission process through the official website of OFSS at ofssbihar.net. The last date to apply is May 3, 2025. Bihar OFSS 11th Admission 2025: Registration begins today, here's how to apply

The candidates who want to register themselves for Class 11 can follow the steps given below.

Bihar OFSS 11th Admission 2025: How to register online

1. Visit the official website of OFSS at ofssbihar.net.

2. Click on Bihar OFSS 11th Admission 2025 registration link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to register themselves.

4. Once registration is done, login to the account.

5. Fill the application form and make the payment of application fee.

6. Click on submit and download the confirmation page.

7. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Nagaland Board Results 2025 date: NBSE HSLC, HSSLC scores releasing on April 25, websites to check here

The application fee is ₹350/- for all candidates. The payment should be done online through Debit card, Credit card or Net banking.

The Bihar Board 10th result was announced on March 29, 2025. A total of 1558077 students took the exam and 1279294 passed while 278783 could not clear Class 10. The overall pass percentage for boys and girls combined is 82.11 per cent.

TGBIE IPASE timetable out for May/June 2025 supplementary exam, check supply exam dates released by Telangana Board

A total of 752685 male students appeared for the Bihar board Matric examination this year, of whom 629620 have passed and 123065 have failed. As many as 805392 girls appeared for the test and 649674 have passed and 155718 have failed. The pass percentage of female students is at 80.67 per cent.