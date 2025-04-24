Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Apr 24, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Bihar OFSS 11th Admission 2025: Registration begins today at ofssbihar.net, here's how to apply

ByHT Education Desk | Edited by Papri Chanda
Apr 24, 2025 09:58 AM IST

Bihar OFSS 11th Admission 2025 registration begins today, April 24, 2025. The steps to apply is given here. 

Bihar School Examination Board will begin the registration process for Bihar OFSS 11th Admission 2025 on April 24, 2025. Candidates can apply for Class 11 admission process through the official website of OFSS at ofssbihar.net. The last date to apply is May 3, 2025.

Bihar OFSS 11th Admission 2025: Registration begins today, here's how to apply
Bihar OFSS 11th Admission 2025: Registration begins today, here's how to apply

The candidates who want to register themselves for Class 11 can follow the steps given below.

Bihar OFSS 11th Admission 2025: How to register online

1. Visit the official website of OFSS at ofssbihar.net.

2. Click on Bihar OFSS 11th Admission 2025 registration link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to register themselves.

4. Once registration is done, login to the account.

5. Fill the application form and make the payment of application fee.

6. Click on submit and download the confirmation page.

7. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Nagaland Board Results 2025 date: NBSE HSLC, HSSLC scores releasing on April 25, websites to check here

The application fee is 350/- for all candidates. The payment should be done online through Debit card, Credit card or Net banking.

The Bihar Board 10th result was announced on March 29, 2025. A total of 1558077 students took the exam and 1279294 passed while 278783 could not clear Class 10. The overall pass percentage for boys and girls combined is 82.11 per cent.

TGBIE IPASE timetable out for May/June 2025 supplementary exam, check supply exam dates released by Telangana Board

A total of 752685 male students appeared for the Bihar board Matric examination this year, of whom 629620 have passed and 123065 have failed. As many as 805392 girls appeared for the test and 649674 have passed and 155718 have failed. The pass percentage of female students is at 80.67 per cent.

Get latest news on Education along with AP SSC 10th Result Live, Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Results at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on AP SSC Result, UP Board Result and Jharkhand Board Result.
Get latest news on Education along with AP SSC 10th Result Live, Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Results at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on AP SSC Result, UP Board Result and Jharkhand Board Result.
News / Education / Board Exams 2025 / Bihar OFSS 11th Admission 2025: Registration begins today at ofssbihar.net, here's how to apply
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Exam and College Guide
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, April 24, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On