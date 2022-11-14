NEET Seat Allotment Result 2022 Live: MCC NEET UG round 2 result likely today
- NEET Seat Allotment Result 2022 Live: MCC NEET UG round 2 result is expected to be announced today on mcc.nic.in.
NEET Counselling 2022 Round 2 Seat Allotment Result Live Updates: Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) is expected to announce seat allotment result for the second round of NEET counselling 2022 today, November 14. As per the revised schedule for the second round of MCC counselling, NEET seat allotment result will be published either on November 14 or on November 15. When announced, medical aspirants can check these results on mcc.nic.in.
Those who get a seat in the second round of NEET UG counselling can start reporting for admissions on the same day allotment result is announced. Earlier, the allotment list was expected on November 11 but the counselling process was rescheduled following a court order and in view of representations made by candidates to MCC.
Mon, 14 Nov 2022 09:59 AM
NEET Counselling 2022: Ayush counselling registration ends today
The application process for AYUSH NEET counselling held by AACCC ends today, November 14. Candidates can apply for the first round on aacc.gov.in.
Mon, 14 Nov 2022 09:25 AM
NEET Counselling 2022: Registration window was re-opened for round 2
After rescheduling the second round of NEET UG counselling, MCC re-opened the registration window from November 11 to 13. Choice filling and choice locking was also allowed on November 13.
Mon, 14 Nov 2022 08:52 AM
NEET round 2 seat allotment result: Reporting date
As per the revised schedule for the second round of NEET UG counselling, reporting for admission will begin on the same day results are declared.
Mon, 14 Nov 2022 08:12 AM
Where to check NEET round 2 allotment result
When announced, candidates can check NEET seat allotment result on mcc.nic.in.
Mon, 14 Nov 2022 08:11 AM
NEET 2022 round 2 seat allotment result likely today
MCC NEET counselling seat allotment result for the second round is likely to be announced today, November 14.