Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will begin the NEET UG Counselling 2026 Round 6 registration process on November 17, 2026. Candidates who want to apply for Round 6 can find the direct link through the official website of MCC at mcc.nic.in.

NEET UG Counselling 2026: Round 6 registration, choice filling begins today at mcc.nic.in, check seat allotment result date

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The registration process will close on November 19, 2026 at 3 pm. The choice filling facility will begin on November 17 and will close on November 19, 2026. The choice locking facility will be available from 4 pm of November 18 till 9 am of November 19, 2026.

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Special NEET-UG round to help fill 944 MBBS vacant seats

The processing of seat allotment will be done on November 19, 2026. The seat allotment result for Round 6 will be out on November 20, 2026 and candidates who will be allotted a seat can report to the allotted college from November 21 to November 28, 2026.

NEET UG Counselling 2026: How to register for Round 6

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{{^usCountry}} To apply for Round 6, candidates can follow the steps given below. Visit the official website of MCC at mcc.nic.in. Click on the NEET UG Counselling 2026 Round 6 registration link available on the home page. A new page will open where candidates will have to register themselves. Once registration is done, fill the application form. Make the payment of counselling fee. Click on submit and download the confirmation page. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} To apply for Round 6, candidates can follow the steps given below. Visit the official website of MCC at mcc.nic.in. Click on the NEET UG Counselling 2026 Round 6 registration link available on the home page. A new page will open where candidates will have to register themselves. Once registration is done, fill the application form. Make the payment of counselling fee. Click on submit and download the confirmation page. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need. {{/usCountry}}

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The special round is conducted to fill up 944 MBBS seats our of 920 seats are in deemed universities and 24 in government medical colleges, with Tamil Nadu accounting for the highest number of vacancies at 686, followed by Puducherry with 186, officials told HT.

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Apart from Tamil Nadu, vacancies in deemed universities are concentrated in Puducherry (186), Karnataka (25), Maharashtra (10) and Telangana (4) among other states, according to data provided by officials. Among government medical colleges, Andhra Pradesh accounts for a maximum of 5 out of the 24 vacant seats.

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According to the National Medical Commission’s (NMC) 2026-27 seat matrix, India has 1,40,664 MBBS seats, including 64,121 in government medical colleges and 76,543 in private institutions. MCC’s counselling pool comprised 27,292 seats, including 16,975 in deemed universities and 10,317 in other institutions.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of MCC.