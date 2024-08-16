Professional Certificate Programme in Data Science and Artificial Intelligence for Managers from IIMK: Master skills now

Modern businesses are rapidly adopting new technologies like artificial intelligence (AI) to stay competitive. AI automates and enhances tasks and improves customer experiences. Data science, crucial in today's business environment, involves analysing vast amounts of data to uncover insights and drive strategic decisions. By leveraging data science and AI, companies can optimise operations, personalise marketing and innovate products, ensuring they remain agile and ahead of the curve in a fast-evolving market. Indian Institute of Management, Kozhikode’s Professional Certificate Programme in Data Science and Artificial Intelligence for Managers is ideal for preparing professionals for the future. Unlock insights and innovation with Data Science and Artificial Intelligence, transforming industries and shaping futures.

Industry statistics also reflect the growing demand for artificial intelligence and data science. Forbes magazine, in an article on artificial intelligence said that the global artificial intelligence market size is projected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 37.3% from 2023 to 2030. It is projected to touch $1,811.8 billion by 2030.

Data Science and AI are transforming businesses worldwide. As the pace of change accelerates, the added value must accelerate too. To help you scale data science, reap benefits and secure a career advancement, IIM Kozhikode has launched the Data Science and AI Programme. Capitalise on ample job opportunities in this field by learning hands-on and functional data science, machine learning, and AI tools and techniques. This programme equips you with the expertise to drive innovation and stay ahead in a fast-evolving market.

Why Choose a Data Science and AI Programme?

Choosing a data science and AI programme equips you with cutting-edge technologies crucial for modern industries. Mastering these tools not only enhances career prospects significantly but also maximises business decisions, leading to substantial gains and competitive advantages in today's dynamic market landscape.

Programme Highlights

IIMK’s Professional Certificate in Data Science and Artificial Intelligence equips future professionals with essential skills and knowledge for success in the field.

Here are a few highlights:

Pre-recorded videos: Learn from the best instructors and from anywhere in the world.

Assignments: Projects and assignments in machine learning, data science and artificial intelligence.

Quizzes: To test knowledge acquired, professionals will take part in a number of quizzes. The final number of quizzes will be confirmed closer to the programme start.

Interact with experts: Learn from top instructors and resources globally

8+ industry tools: Explore the application of over 8 industry tools, such as Gemini, Midjourney, FinChat, ChatGPT, and GitHub, within the context of Generative AI learning.

Cohort-based learning: Learn from an experienced group of peers and build your network as well as acquire knowledge across industries and functions.

Flexible learning: Acquire knowledge at your own pace with premium quality and advance your career without disrupting your busy schedule.

Caption projects: The programme includes 4 industry-backed Capstone projects, offering practical experience and real-world application.

Key Takeaways

Gain expertise in implementing data science, machine learning, and artificial intelligence techniques to develop innovative solutions for real-world challenges within your organisation.

Build a thorough grasp of data science and AI concepts, enabling you to select optimal models tailored to diverse business scenarios and needs.

Acquire practical experience in all stages of data science and AI projects: from identification and definition to design, implementation, and monitoring.

Engage and collaborate with industry experts to explore both the technical nuances and business applications of machine learning and generative AI.

Who is This Programme For?

This programme in Data Science and Artificial Intelligence from IIMK holds many benefits for a range of professionals - mid to senior-level managers, small business owners among others seeking to enhance their data-driven decision-making and AI skills.

Mid to senior-level managers aiming to lead comprehensive DS, ML, and AI projects and tackle intricate business challenges effectively.

Consultants aiming to enhance DS, ML, and AI expertise for improved client management and consulting effectiveness.

Entrepreneurs and small business owners seeking to revamp their business strategies by integrating DS, ML, and AI into their products and applications effectively.

Programme Details

Programme start: September 30, 2024

Duration: 8 Months, Online

Programme fee: ₹1,60,000

Eligibility: Minimum Graduate or Diploma Holder (10+2+3) in any discipline

About IIM Kozhikode

Started in 1997 with its Post Graduate Programme (PGP), the Indian Institute of Management Kozhikode (IIMK) is on a high growth trajectory today, offering a wide range of academic programmes in management education. These include the Fellow Programme in Management, Executive PG Programmes, Management Development Programmes and Faculty Development Programs. IIMK set up a Satellite campus at Infopark, Kochi, in 2013 dedicated to Executive Education. IIMK also has the unique distinction of launching a PhD (Practice Track) programme for working professionals besides bringing in new dynamic programmes such as the one-year Post Graduate Programme in Business Leadership (2019), MBA in Finance and MBA in Liberal Studies & Management (2020). The institute is also home to IIMK LIVE, a first-of-its-kind startup incubation programme, and the Indian Business Museum. IIMK is ranked 3rd as per NIRF India Rankings 2023: Management. The institute is also regularly featured among top global institutes for its flagship MBA (PGP) and EMBA programme (EPGP) in the QS World University Rankings. The institute has leapfrogged 100 spots to be placed in the Top 151-200 Institutes in Business & Management Studies globally, as per the QS World University Rankings by Subject 2024. It has the distinction of being the only IIM in the coveted innovation rankings. IIM Kozhikode is globally accredited by EQUIS (EFMD) and AMBA (UK).

IIM Kozhikode also jumped two spots to #70 among the top 80 open-enrolment executive program providers globally, catapulting the 28-year IIM into an exclusive list of the foremost providers of executive education in the world. Over the past two decades, IIM Kozhikode has successfully delivered close to 1,300 MDP programmes, training more than 41,000 participants from 150+ organisations, including several Fortune 500 companies.

About Emeritus

Emeritus is committed to teaching the skills of the future by making high-quality education accessible and affordable to individuals, organisations, and governments worldwide. It does this by collaborating with more than 80 top-tier universities across the United States, Europe, Latin America, Southeast Asia, India, and China. Emeritus' short courses, degree programs, professional certificates, and senior executive programs help individuals learn new skills and transform their lives, companies, and organisations. Its unique model of state-of-the-art technology; curriculum innovation; and hands-on instruction from senior faculty, mentors, and coaches has educated more than 350,000 individuals across 80+ countries.