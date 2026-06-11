Vardhaman Mahaveer Open University (VMOU), Kota has released Rajasthan BSTC Pre DElEd Counselling 2026. The registration process will begin today, June 11, 2026. Candidates who have passed the examination can apply for the counselling round through the official website of Rajasthan BSTC at predeledraj2026.com. Rajasthan BSTC Pre DElEd Counselling 2026: Registration begins today at predeledraj2026.com, schedule here

The last date to apply for counselling is June 16, 2026. The allotment list will be released on June 20, 2026. Those candidates who have been allotted a seat can make the payment of seat allotment fee from June 20 to June 27, 2026.

The reporting by allotted candidates can be done from June 20 to June 29, 2026.

Rajasthan BSTC Pre DElEd Counselling 2026: How to check schedule To apply for the counselling round, candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of Rajasthan BSTC at predeledraj2026.com.

2. Click on Rajasthan BSTC Pre DElEd Counselling 2026 registration link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to register yourself.

4. Once registration is done, login to the account.

5. Fill the application form and make the payment of application fee.

6. Click on submit and your application is submitted.

7. Download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Candidates who have secured the required qualifying marks will be considered for the upcoming counselling process. Important documents such as the result scorecard, admit card, identity proof, educational certificates, and category certificates, wherever applicable, may be required to be produced during counselling verification.

Admission to the two-year Diploma in Elementary Education (D.El.Ed) programme will be offered on the basis of merit prepared from the marks obtained in the entrance examination. For more related details candidates can check the official website of Rajasthan BSTC.

Complete Schedule Here