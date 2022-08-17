SAMS Odisha +2 Admission 2022 Live: First merit list today on samsodisha.gov.in

SAMS Odisha +2 Merit List 2022 Live Updates: Department of School and Mass Education Odisha will publish the first merit list of Higher Secondary School (HSS) or Class 11 or +2 admissions on Wednesday, August 17. SAMS Odisha Plus two admission merit list will be available on samsodisha.gov.in at 3 pm.

Once released, candidates can check their admission status by logging in to the official website. After that, they can visit the school allotted to them and apply for admission.

Admission under the first merit list will take place between August 19 and 26.

Along with merit list, HSS wise cut-off marks and other relevant details will also be available at 3 pm. Follow this blog for merit list, list of colleges and other details.