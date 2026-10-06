The State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT), Uttarakhand, has collaborated with Kotak Education Foundation (KEF) to build AI literacy and competency among teachers and strengthen digital and technology-enabled education across the state.

SCERT Uttarakhand and Kotak Education Foundation collaborate to build AI literacy among teachers

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As per a press statement issued by Kotak Education Foundation, both organisations will jointly work on content development, online course design, technical support, and the implementation and dissemination of online courses for teachers.

These courses are expected to be delivered through platforms like DIKSHA, UK e-Srijan and Mission Karmayogi.

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By integrating Artificial Intelligence and emerging digital pedagogies into future course design, the initiative will support teachers in strengthening classroom engagement through effective technology integration in teaching-learning practices, teacher professional development, and student learning outcomes across Uttarakhand.

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{{^usCountry}} Speaking about the collaboration, Bandana Garbyal, Director (Academic), SCERT Uttarakhand, said, “This partnership with Kotak Education Foundation will help us bring AI-enabled, high-quality learning to teachers across Uttarakhand, including in our most remote districts. Together with support for Innovate Uttarakhand Hackathon 3.0, it marks the beginning of a collaboration focused on stronger teaching, student innovation and future-ready classrooms.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Speaking about the collaboration, Bandana Garbyal, Director (Academic), SCERT Uttarakhand, said, “This partnership with Kotak Education Foundation will help us bring AI-enabled, high-quality learning to teachers across Uttarakhand, including in our most remote districts. Together with support for Innovate Uttarakhand Hackathon 3.0, it marks the beginning of a collaboration focused on stronger teaching, student innovation and future-ready classrooms.” {{/usCountry}}

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‘AI Course for Educators’ is a groundbreaking, first-of-its-kind, structured professional development programme for teachers. The course is a three level program – Basic, intermediate and advanced.

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Interactive by design, blending videos, learning resources and assessments, and progress and impact tracking through SCERT dashboards, it fosters confidence and capability in using AI for academic and non-academic tasks, read the press statement.