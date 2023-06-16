TS DOST 2023 Live: Phase 1 seat allotment result releasing today at dost.cgg.gov.in

TS DOST 2023 Live Updates: Telangana State Council of Higher Education, TSCHE will release TS DOST 2023 counselling phase 1 seat allotment result on June 16, 2023. Candidates who have registered themselves for the counselling round can check the list through the official site of TS DOST at dost.cgg.gov.in.

TS DOST 2023 Counselling Live Updates: Phase 1 seat allotment result, direct link at dost.cgg.gov.in

The online self reporting of Phase 1 by students can be done from June 16 to June 25, 2023. The phase 1 registration was started on May 16 and ended on June 10, 2023.

DOST offers single window for seeking admission into any of the Undergraduate Programmes in any of the State Universities (Osmania, Kakatiya, Telangana, Palamuru, Mahatma Gandhi, Sathavahana, and Mahila Vishwa Vidyalayam, JNTU and TSBTET). Follow the blog for latest updates on result, direct link, list and other details.