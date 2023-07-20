TS DOST Seat Allotment Result 2023 Live: Phase 3 allotment result releasing today at dost.cgg.gov.in

TS DOST Phase 3 Allotment Result 2023 Live Updates: Telangana State Council of Higher Education, TSCHE will release TS DOST Phase 3 Allotment Result 2023 on July 20, 2023. Candidates who have registered themselves for the counselling round can check the result through the official site of TS DOST at dost.cgg.gov.in.

TS DOST Phase 3 Allotment Result 2023 Live Updates: TSCHE Seat allotment result, direct link at dost.cgg.gov.in

The online self reporting of Phase 3 by students will begin on July 21 and will end on July 24, 2023. Reporting to Colleges by the students who have already confirmed their seats online (self-reporting) in Phase-I, Phase-II, Phase-III will also be done from July 21 to July 24, 2023.

DOST offers single window for seeking admission into any of the Undergraduate Programmes in any of the State Universities (Osmania, Kakatiya, Telangana, Palamuru, Mahatma Gandhi, Sathavahana, and Mahila Vishwa Vidyalayam, JNTU and TSBTET). Follow the blog for latest updates on result, direct link, list and other details.