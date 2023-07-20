TS DOST Seat Allotment Result 2023 Live: Phase 3 allotment result releasing today at dost.cgg.gov.in
- TS DOST Phase 3 Allotment Result 2023 Live Updates: Seat allotment result today. Follow the blog for latest updates.
TS DOST Phase 3 Allotment Result 2023 Live Updates: Telangana State Council of Higher Education, TSCHE will release TS DOST Phase 3 Allotment Result 2023 on July 20, 2023. Candidates who have registered themselves for the counselling round can check the result through the official site of TS DOST at dost.cgg.gov.in.
The online self reporting of Phase 3 by students will begin on July 21 and will end on July 24, 2023. Reporting to Colleges by the students who have already confirmed their seats online (self-reporting) in Phase-I, Phase-II, Phase-III will also be done from July 21 to July 24, 2023.
DOST offers single window for seeking admission into any of the Undergraduate Programmes in any of the State Universities (Osmania, Kakatiya, Telangana, Palamuru, Mahatma Gandhi, Sathavahana, and Mahila Vishwa Vidyalayam, JNTU and TSBTET). Follow the blog for latest updates on result, direct link, list and other details.
Follow all the updates here:
- Thu, 20 Jul 2023 02:06 PM
TS DOST Seat Allotment Result 2023: Steps to check
Visit the official website at dost.cgg.gov.in
On the homepage, click on the Phase I seat allotment result
Key in your login details
Check TS DOST 2023 results
Check and take printout for future reference.
- Thu, 20 Jul 2023 01:46 PM
TS DOST phase 3 allotment: Important dates for Phase 3
- Thu, 20 Jul 2023 01:29 PM
TS DOST seat allotment 2023: Login credentials
DOST ID
Pin
- Thu, 20 Jul 2023 01:23 PM
TS DOST phase 3 seat allotment result 2023
TS DOST (Degree Online Services, Telangana) is for admissions into all Undergraduate Courses, such as B.A./B.Sc./B.Com./B.Com.(Voc)/ B.Com.(Hons)/BSW/BBA/BBM/BCA etc., offered by all the Colleges affiliated to Osmania University, Kakatiya University, Telangana University, Mahatma Gandhi University, Palamuru University and Satavahana University, Mahila Vishwa Vidyalayam (Women‟s University) respectively, JNTU and D-Pharmacy in Polytechnics affiliated to TSBTET for the Academic Year 2023-2024.
- Thu, 20 Jul 2023 01:10 PM
Telangana degree course allotment: Mobile app
The TSBIE students can register in DOST through T-App Folio Mobile App based on photo authentication.
- Thu, 20 Jul 2023 12:59 PM
DOST 2023 seat allotment: Check helpline number
DOST Help Desk: Ph: - 040-23120416
- Thu, 20 Jul 2023 12:55 PM
TS DOST phase 3 results: Website to check
- Thu, 20 Jul 2023 12:53 PM
DOST 3rd phase results 2023: Payment process
The students who are allotted to Government/University Colleges and are eligible for ePass fee reimbursement need not pay any amount for online self reporting.
2. The students who are allotted to Private Colleges and are eligible for ePass fee reimbursement need to pay an amount of Rs.500/- for online self-reporting.
3. The students who are allotted to Government/University Colleges/Private Colleges and are not eligible for ePass college fee reimbursement need to pay an amount of Rs.1000/- for online self-reporting.
- Thu, 20 Jul 2023 12:51 PM
DOST results 2023: Know about DOST
- Thu, 20 Jul 2023 12:49 PM
TS DOST 2023: Schedule
- Thu, 20 Jul 2023 12:46 PM
TS DOST Seat allotment: How to check
- Thu, 20 Jul 2023 12:44 PM
TS DOST phase 3: Where to check
- Thu, 20 Jul 2023 12:41 PM
TS dost phase 3 allotment: Date and Time
Date: July 20, 2023
Time: Not known