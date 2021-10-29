Home / Education / Admissions / TS ICET counselling dates out at tsicet.nic.in, registration begins on Nov 3
admissions

TS ICET counselling dates out at tsicet.nic.in, registration begins on Nov 3

  • TS ICET counselling date released at tsicet.nic.in, registration begins from Nov 3
TS ICET counselling date released at tsicet.nic.in, registration begins from Nov 3(PTI)
TS ICET counselling date released at tsicet.nic.in, registration begins from Nov 3(PTI)
Updated on Oct 29, 2021 02:02 PM IST
Copy Link
By hindustantimes.com

TS ICET counselling date: Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) has released the Telangana State Integrated Common Entrance Test (TS ICET) counselling registration dates. The counselling registration process will begin on November 3. Candidates who have qualified for the TS ICET can check the counselling schedule on the official website of TSICET at tsicet.nic.in.

First Phase counselling registrationNovember 3 to November 9
First Phase Provisional allotment of seatNovember 14
Final Phase Counselling registrationNovember 21
Final Phase  Provisional allotment of seats November 26 
 Reporting at the allotted CollegeNovember 27 to November 29
Spot admission detailsNovember 28

The TS ICET counselling will be held in two phases followed by the spot admission. The first phase of counselling will end on November 9. The provisional First Phase allotment of seats will be made on November 14. The provisional Final Phase allotment of seats will be released on November 26.

Candidates can download their provisional allotment order through their ROC form number, Hall Ticket Number, Password, and Date of Birth.

Candidates can check the detailed notification below.

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
ts icet ts icet result
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, October 29, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out