UP Polytechnic Seat Allotment Result 2023 LIVE: UPJEE Round 1 seat allotment results releasing today

UP Polytechnic seat allotment Result Live Updates: Joint Entrance Examination Council, Uttar Pradesh will release UP Polytechnic Seat Allotment Result 2023 on August 22, 2023. The UPJEE seat allotment results will be released for Round 1. Candidates can check the results through the official site of UPJEE at jeecup.admissions.nic.in.

UP Polytechnic Seat Allotment Result live: UPJEE Round 1 seat allotment results, direct link at jeecup.admissions.nic.in

The direct link to check results will be available here soon after it is declared.

As per the schedule, the online freeze or float option selection for all candidates and online fee deposit for seat acceptance/ seat acceptance cum security fee will be done from August 23 to August 26, 2023.

The round 1 document verification at the district help centres and balance fee deposit will be done from August 23 to August 26, 2023. Follow the blog for latest updates on results, direct link and other details.