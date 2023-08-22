UP Polytechnic Seat Allotment Result 2023 LIVE: UPJEE Round 1 seat allotment results releasing today
- UP Polytechnic seat allotment Result Live Updates: UPJEE seat allotment result today. Follow the blog for latest updates.
UP Polytechnic seat allotment Result Live Updates: Joint Entrance Examination Council, Uttar Pradesh will release UP Polytechnic Seat Allotment Result 2023 on August 22, 2023. The UPJEE seat allotment results will be released for Round 1. Candidates can check the results through the official site of UPJEE at jeecup.admissions.nic.in.
The direct link to check results will be available here soon after it is declared.
As per the schedule, the online freeze or float option selection for all candidates and online fee deposit for seat acceptance/ seat acceptance cum security fee will be done from August 23 to August 26, 2023.
The round 1 document verification at the district help centres and balance fee deposit will be done from August 23 to August 26, 2023. Follow the blog for latest updates on results, direct link and other details.
Follow all the updates here:
- Tue, 22 Aug 2023 04:41 PM
Seat allotment result polytechnic 2023: Login credentials
Application number
Password
Security Pin
- Tue, 22 Aug 2023 04:38 PM
Seat allotment result: Provisional admission letter to be available on website
Provisional Admission letter will be issued by the login / help centers of the candidates, in which the details of the fee and the details of the verified documents (Documents / Certificates) will be mentioned.
- Tue, 22 Aug 2023 04:35 PM
UP polytechnic seat allotment result: Document verification
Government Polytechnics established in various districts of the state will be set up as Help Centers for document verification and verification of candidates' records will be done through Government Polytechnic Institutions (Help Center / Help Center) of the nearest district. . After document verification by the candidates at the help center, the verification letter will be issued by the help center.
- Tue, 22 Aug 2023 04:32 PM
UP Polytechnic seat allotment Result today: What if float option is clicked?
Seat Acceptance cum Security Fee Rs.3250/- Candidates will have to deposit online if they choose Float option, Rs.250/- as counseling fee in the amount deposited as above will be included.
- Tue, 22 Aug 2023 04:29 PM
UP Polytechnic seat allotment result 2023: What if candidate chooses freeze option?
If the candidate chooses the Freeze option, he/she will have to pay a Seat Acceptance Fee of Rs.3250/- (out of which Rs.3000/- will be adjusted towards the tuition fee of the candidate while Rs.250/- as counseling fee Payable as applicable).
- Tue, 22 Aug 2023 04:24 PM
UP polytechnic result 2023 for seat allotment: Details about admissions
The Institutes have been directed to admit students only till the approved number of seats is given to the specific institute.
- Tue, 22 Aug 2023 04:21 PM
Polytechnic result 2023 for seat allotment: About quota
The state government has passed instructions to ensure compliance with the rules related to reservations in the admission. Under this, 10 per cent quota would be given to students eligible for EWS (economically weaker section).
- Tue, 22 Aug 2023 04:18 PM
Polytechnic counselling: Number of seats
UP state government has decided to offer diploma courses admissions to 49,778 students for the 2023-24 academic year in polytechinic institutes, both government-run and aided.
- Tue, 22 Aug 2023 04:15 PM
UP polytechnic counselling: Dates
Starting date of registration: July 27, 2023
Closing date of registration: August 20, 2023
- Tue, 22 Aug 2023 04:12 PM
UP polytechnic result for seat allotment: List of websites
jeecup.admissions.nic.in
- Tue, 22 Aug 2023 04:09 PM
UP polytechnic counselling date
Round 1 seat allotment result: August 22, 2023
Online freeze or float option selection for all candidates and online fee deposit for seat acceptance/ seat acceptance cum security fee: August 23 to August 26, 2023
Round 1 document verification at the district help centres: August 23 to August 26, 2023
- Tue, 22 Aug 2023 04:06 PM
UP polytechnic result 2023 link: Available on jeecup.admissions.nic.in
UP polytechnic result 2023 link is available to candidates who appeared for the examination on jeecup.admissions.nic.in.
- Tue, 22 Aug 2023 04:03 PM
JEECUP seat allotment result: Other Dates
The round 1 document verification at the district help centres and balance fee deposit will be done from August 23 to August 26, 2023.
- Tue, 22 Aug 2023 04:00 PM
Seat allotment result polytechnic 2023: Important dates
Online freeze or float option selection for all candidates and online fee deposit for seat acceptance/ seat acceptance cum security fee: August 23 to August 26, 2023
- Tue, 22 Aug 2023 03:57 PM
UPJEE seat allotment result: How to check
Visit the official site of JEECUP at jeecup.admissions.nic.in.
Click on UP Polytechnic 2023 round 1 seat allotment result link available on the home page.
Enter the required details and click on submit.
The seat allotment result will be displayed on the screen.
Check the result and download the page.
Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
- Tue, 22 Aug 2023 03:54 PM
UP polytechnic seat allotment result 2023: Where to check
UP polytechnic seat allotment result 2023 when released can be checked by candidates on the official site of UPJEE at jeecup.admissions.nic.in.
- Tue, 22 Aug 2023 03:51 PM
UP Polytechnic seat allotment Result: Date and time
Date: August 22, 2023
Time: Unknown