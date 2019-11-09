e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 09, 2019-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Sunday, Nov 10, 2019

AIIMS Rishikesh Recruitment 2019: Application process begins for 372 Nursing Officers posts

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 372 vacancies of nursing officers at AIIMS, Rishikesh. In order to apply for the post, candidates should be between 21 to 30 years old.

education Updated: Nov 09, 2019 14:53 IST
Nandini
Nandini
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The online application process will start from November 9, 2019. (Screengrab)
The online application process will start from November 9, 2019. (Screengrab)(AIIMS RISHIKESH)
         

All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Rishikesh has invited online applications for 372 posts of nursing officers.The online application process has begun from today, November 9. The last date to apply is December 24.

Candidates can apply online at aiimsrishikesh.edu.in. Currently the website is not opening due to heavy traffic.

Age limit: Candidates should be between 21 to 30 years old.

Pay Scale:

Rs. 9300-34800 with Grade pay of Rs. 4600/- [Level 7 as per 7th CPC (Rs.44900-142400)]

Educational Qualifications:

Candidate should have B.Sc. (Hons.) Nursing/B.Sc. Nursing or B.Sc. (Post-certificate)/Post Basic Nursing or Diploma in General Nursing Midwifery from an Indian Nursing Council recognized institute or university. Applicants should also be registered as Nurses or Midwife in a state/ Indian Nursing council.

Candidates should also have a minimum two year experience in minimum 50 bedded hospital post their college education.

For more information, candidates are advised to refer to the official notification.

How to download official notification:

1.Visit the official website

2.On the homepage, go to the Job tab

3.Click on the link that reads, ‘Apply for the post of Nursing Officer (Staff Nurse Grade-II) on Direct Recruitment Basis’

4. Register yourself

5.Fill in the application form

tags
top news
Temple set in stone: SC rules in favour of Ram Temple on disputed Ayodhya site
Temple set in stone: SC rules in favour of Ram Temple on disputed Ayodhya site
BJP invited to form government in Maharashtra by Governor Koshyari
BJP invited to form government in Maharashtra by Governor Koshyari
Cyclone Bulbul makes landfall in West Bengal
Cyclone Bulbul makes landfall in West Bengal
India stings Pakistan on ‘unwarranted, gratuitous comments’ on Ayodhya verdict
India stings Pakistan on ‘unwarranted, gratuitous comments’ on Ayodhya verdict
Ayodhya verdict: What it means for BJP, govt and Congress
Ayodhya verdict: What it means for BJP, govt and Congress
Ayodhya land for temple, rules SC; orders 5-acre plot for Sunni Board
Ayodhya land for temple, rules SC; orders 5-acre plot for Sunni Board
Ex-SC judge questions evidence that land belonged to Ram Lalla
Ex-SC judge questions evidence that land belonged to Ram Lalla
5 key highlights from PM Modi’s address to nation on Ayodhya verdict
5 key highlights from PM Modi’s address to nation on Ayodhya verdict
trending topics
Ayodhya verdictKartarpur Corridor OpeningNTA UGC NET Admit CardKartarpur CorridorNetflixAmitabh BachchanDeepika PadukoneBigg Boss 13

don't miss

latest news

India News

Education News