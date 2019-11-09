AIIMS Rishikesh Recruitment 2019: Application process begins for 372 Nursing Officers posts

education

Updated: Nov 09, 2019 14:53 IST

All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Rishikesh has invited online applications for 372 posts of nursing officers.The online application process has begun from today, November 9. The last date to apply is December 24.

Candidates can apply online at aiimsrishikesh.edu.in. Currently the website is not opening due to heavy traffic.

Age limit: Candidates should be between 21 to 30 years old.

Pay Scale:

Rs. 9300-34800 with Grade pay of Rs. 4600/- [Level 7 as per 7th CPC (Rs.44900-142400)]

Educational Qualifications:

Candidate should have B.Sc. (Hons.) Nursing/B.Sc. Nursing or B.Sc. (Post-certificate)/Post Basic Nursing or Diploma in General Nursing Midwifery from an Indian Nursing Council recognized institute or university. Applicants should also be registered as Nurses or Midwife in a state/ Indian Nursing council.

Candidates should also have a minimum two year experience in minimum 50 bedded hospital post their college education.

For more information, candidates are advised to refer to the official notification.

How to download official notification:

1.Visit the official website

2.On the homepage, go to the Job tab

3.Click on the link that reads, ‘Apply for the post of Nursing Officer (Staff Nurse Grade-II) on Direct Recruitment Basis’

4. Register yourself

5.Fill in the application form