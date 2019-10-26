e-paper
AISA accuses JNU admin of not paying salaries to contractual staff

education Updated: Oct 26, 2019 09:16 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
New Delhi
JNU
JNU(HT file)
         

The Left-affiliated AISA on Friday accused the Jawaharlal Nehru University administration of not paying the salaries of contractual staff.

The All India Students’ Association (AISA) said the rights of contractor workers such as sanitation workers and security guards are being violated on a daily basis.

The sanitation workers have been on strike for the past two days, demanding their bonus.

The new security guards, who were appointed with much fanfare by the present administration, haven’t been paid their salaries despite them joining the university since September 17, the AISA claimed.

It wrote to the university’s vice chancellor demanding the salaries be immediately disbursed without any delay and that the sanitation workers be given their statutory bonus.

First Published: Oct 26, 2019 09:06 IST

