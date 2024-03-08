AISSEE Results 2024 Live: Latest updates on Sainik School entrance results
The National Testing Agency, or NTA, is expected to release the AISSEE Result 2024 soon. All candidates who appeared in the All India Sainik Schools Entrance Examination (AISSEE) - 2024 for Classes 6 and 9 can see the results after they are declared at exams.nta.ac.in, the official website of NTA AISSEE....Read More
The AISSEE 2024 examination was conducted on January 28, 2024, at different centres located across the country. The exam was held from 2 pm to 4.30 pm for admission to class 6, and from 2 pm to 5 pm for entrance to class 9.
The provisional answer key was made available on February 25. The deadline for raising objections was February 27, 2024.
AISSEE Result 2024: Website to check
exams.nta.ac.in
nta.ac.in
AISSEE Result 2024: How to check once out
Visit the official website of NTA Exams at exams.nta.ac.in.
Click on AISSEE 2024 link available on the home page.
A new page will open where candidates must click the result link.
Enter the required details and click on submit.
Once done, your result will be displayed.
Check the result and download the page.
Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
AISSEE Result 2024: Sainik School results awaited
NTA is expected to release the AISSEE Result 2024 soon. Once released, candidates will be able to check the results on the official website at exams.nta.ac.in.