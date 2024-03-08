Edit Profile
Start 14 Days Free TrialSubscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi250C
Friday, Mar 8, 2024
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in
    News / education / AISSEE Results 2024 Live: Latest updates on Sainik School entrance results
    Live

    AISSEE Results 2024 Live: Latest updates on Sainik School entrance results

    Mar 8, 2024 1:56 PM IST
    AISSEE Results 2024 live updates: Sainik School class 6th and 9th results awaited.
    AISSEE Results 2024 Live: Latest updates on Sainik School entrance results
    AISSEE Results 2024 Live: Latest updates on Sainik School entrance results

    The National Testing Agency, or NTA, is expected to release the AISSEE Result 2024 soon. All candidates who appeared in the All India Sainik Schools Entrance Examination (AISSEE) - 2024 for Classes 6 and 9 can see the results after they are declared at exams.nta.ac.in, the official website of NTA AISSEE....Read More

    The AISSEE 2024 examination was conducted on January 28, 2024, at different centres located across the country. The exam was held from 2 pm to 4.30 pm for admission to class 6, and from 2 pm to 5 pm for entrance to class 9.

    The provisional answer key was made available on February 25. The deadline for raising objections was February 27, 2024.

    Follow all the updates here:
    Mar 8, 2024 1:55 PM IST

    AISSEE Result 2024: Website to check

    exams.nta.ac.in

    nta.ac.in

    Mar 8, 2024 1:47 PM IST

    AISSEE Result 2024: How to check once out

    Visit the official website of NTA Exams at exams.nta.ac.in.

    Click on AISSEE 2024 link available on the home page.

    A new page will open where candidates must click the result link.

    Enter the required details and click on submit.

    Once done, your result will be displayed.

    Check the result and download the page.

    Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

    Mar 8, 2024 1:41 PM IST

    AISSEE Result 2024: Sainik School results awaited

    NTA is expected to release the AISSEE Result 2024 soon. Once released, candidates will be able to check the results on the official website at exams.nta.ac.in.

    OPEN APP
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    © 2024 HindustanTimes