AISSEE Results 2024 Live: Latest updates on Sainik School entrance results

The National Testing Agency, or NTA, is expected to release the AISSEE Result 2024 soon. All candidates who appeared in the All India Sainik Schools Entrance Examination (AISSEE) - 2024 for Classes 6 and 9 can see the results after they are declared at exams.nta.ac.in, the official website of NTA AISSEE....Read More

The AISSEE 2024 examination was conducted on January 28, 2024, at different centres located across the country. The exam was held from 2 pm to 4.30 pm for admission to class 6, and from 2 pm to 5 pm for entrance to class 9.

The provisional answer key was made available on February 25. The deadline for raising objections was February 27, 2024.