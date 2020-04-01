e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 01, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Education / AP EAMCET 2020 registration deadline extended till April 17

AP EAMCET 2020 registration deadline extended till April 17

Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University has extended the deadline to register of AP EAMCET 2020 from March 29 to April 17.

education Updated: Apr 01, 2020 12:38 IST
Nandini
Nandini
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
AP EAMCET 2020
AP EAMCET 2020(HT File)
         

Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University has extended the deadline to register for AP EAMCET 2020 from March 29 to April 17.

AP EAMCET stands for Andhra Pradesh Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test which is a computer based test conducted by JNTU, Kakinada. AP EAMCET is an entrance examination required for admission to some engineering and medical colleges in the states of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

Candidates who have not registered yet can do it online at sche.ap.gov.in till April 17 without late fine.

Here’s the direct link to apply online.

How to register for the APEAMCET-2020:

STEP 1: Fee Payment

STEP 2: Know your Payment Status

STEP 3: Fill Application (only after Fee Payment)

STEP 4: Print Application Form (only after Submitting Application Form)

top news
Markaz leadership resisted, then NSA Ajit Doval dropped by at 2 am
Markaz leadership resisted, then NSA Ajit Doval dropped by at 2 am
‘Excuses’: 5 things minister Mukhtar Naqvi said on Nizamuddin event
‘Excuses’: 5 things minister Mukhtar Naqvi said on Nizamuddin event
Tablighi Jamaat’s Nizamuddin Markaz cleared: Manish Sisodia
Tablighi Jamaat’s Nizamuddin Markaz cleared: Manish Sisodia
After mega-merger effective today, six banks will cease to exist
After mega-merger effective today, six banks will cease to exist
The greatest T20I innings ever. Period
The greatest T20I innings ever. Period
Timeline: How Nizamuddin event went on despite lockdown orders
Timeline: How Nizamuddin event went on despite lockdown orders
Didn’t have Ganguly-like support from Dhoni, Virat: Yuvraj
Didn’t have Ganguly-like support from Dhoni, Virat: Yuvraj
National lockdown takes mammoth toll on Maruti Suzuki sales in March
National lockdown takes mammoth toll on Maruti Suzuki sales in March
trending topics
Coronavirus Live UpdatesCoronavirus UpdateCovid-19Sonakshi SinhaNizamuddin Covid-19 scareNew Coronavirus CasesNizamuddin mosqueAjit DovalPriyanka Chopra

don't miss

latest news

india news

Education News