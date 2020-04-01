AP EAMCET 2020 registration deadline extended till April 17

education

Updated: Apr 01, 2020 12:38 IST

Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University has extended the deadline to register for AP EAMCET 2020 from March 29 to April 17.

AP EAMCET stands for Andhra Pradesh Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test which is a computer based test conducted by JNTU, Kakinada. AP EAMCET is an entrance examination required for admission to some engineering and medical colleges in the states of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

Candidates who have not registered yet can do it online at sche.ap.gov.in till April 17 without late fine.

Here’s the direct link to apply online.

How to register for the APEAMCET-2020:

STEP 1: Fee Payment

STEP 2: Know your Payment Status

STEP 3: Fill Application (only after Fee Payment)

STEP 4: Print Application Form (only after Submitting Application Form)