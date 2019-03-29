Bihar Board 12th intermediate exam result 2019 to be declared tomorrow: Official

Bihar School Examination Result (BSEB) will declare the intermediate (Class 12) result on Saturday, March 30.

The result will be declared at 1 pm tomorrow by BSEB chairman Anand Kishor.

This year, 13.15 lakh students had appeared for the examination that was conducted between February 6 and 16.

BSEB has decided to declare the results very early this year. Last year the result was declared on June 6.

Candidates will be able to check their results online on the official website of Bihar Board.

