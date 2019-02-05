Bihar Board 2019: Intermediate exams from tomorrow, shoes banned, OMR sheet changed, check all details here

Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) will begin the intermediate examination from tomorrow at 1399 exam centres across Bihar. A total of 13, 15, 371 candidates will appear for the examination. The examination will begin with Biology paper.

Candidates should enter latest by 10 minutes before the commencement of exam. Candidates for first sitting exam will have to enter before 09:20 am as the exam starts at 9: 30 am while the second sitting candidates will have to enter before 1:35 pm at the latest as the exam will commence from 1: 45 pm.

Don’t forget your Admit Card

Admit card is a must to enter the exam hall. No candidate will be allowed to enter the exam hall without their admit card. Candidates should only carry pens and their admit card to the exam centre.

Shoes banned

Following the last year trend, Bihar board has again banned shoes and socks for the candidates. The candidates should reach the exam centre in slippers or open sandals.

Changes in OMR sheet

Candidates will not have the trouble of filling the circles in the OMR sheet. From this year, the OMR sheets will have the name of candidates, roll code, roll number , subject code and date of exam will be printed. Candidates will, however, have to fill the circles for the answers.

First Published: Feb 05, 2019 15:51 IST