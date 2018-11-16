Bihar Board 2019: Schedule for matric and intermediate exams released, check here

Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has announced the timetable of matriculation and intermediate examination of 2019. BSEB chairman Anand Kishor in a press conference held on November 16 declared the schedule.

The class 10 board examination will begin on February 21 and conclude on February 28, 2019 while the intermediate exam will be conducted between February 6 and 16, 2018.

The examination will be conducted in two shifts. First sitting exam will be conducted between 9:30 am and 12:45 pm while the second sitting will be held between 1:45 pm and 5 pm. The first 15 minutes time will be provided to read the question paper and the duration of exam will be 3 hours.

Check the exam schedule here.

Intermediate exam schedule .

Matric exam schedule.

Bihar Board has already released the model questions set for 2019 examination of Science, Hindi, Sanskrit, social science and other subjects that can help students prepare well for the examination.

Here’s the direct link to check model question set for various subjects.

First Published: Nov 16, 2018 15:47 IST