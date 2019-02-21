Board exams 2019 to go live in Madhya Pradesh

For the first time, the MP Class 10 and 12 board exams, conducted by the Madhya Pradesh Board for Secondary Education, will be telecast live from two districts to the officials who want to keep tabs on how exams are going on, said officials.

The live telecast will be held as a pilot project in Bhind (502 km north of Bhopal) and Morena (465 Km north of Bhopal), both notorious for mass copying.

The board has deputed 100 observers armed with mobile phones along with a technical assistant each in these two districts. The observers will take live videos with their mobile phones and also report on the ground situation.

The live feed will only be available to senior district officials and those at the MPBSE through a common IP address.

Bhind collector Chotey Singh said, “Installation of CCTv cameras or videography of each centre is a costlier affair and needs more hands to handle it. Like a Facebook live, we need a mobile with internet connection, one handler and one reporter under this concept. For better connectivity, we have not made the centres in remote area, where there is issue of internet connectivity.”

The observers will be reshuffled at different centres so that local people aren’t able to put any kind of pressure on them, officials said.

MPBSE secretary Ajay Gangwar said, “We are going to introduce this concept of live telecast under a pilot project in two districts only. According to response and success rate, we will do it in other districts too from the next year.”

Over 1.87 million students(1.13 million in Class 10 and 7.25 lakhs in class 10) will appear in the MP board exam conducted by MPBSE. The Class 12 board exam will start from March 2 and end on April 2 while class 10 exam will start on March 1 and end on March 27.

MPBSE will conduct a separate special board exam for specially-abled students of Madhya Pradesh. The exams will be conducted in the afternoon and special paper will be set for them. The students will be provided extra time and facilities for writing the exam like laptop and tablets.

First Published: Feb 21, 2019 19:26 IST