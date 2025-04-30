Menu Explore
AHSEC 12th Result 2025: Assam HS results declared at ahsec.assam.gov.in, direct link here

ByHT Education Desk | Edited by Papri Chanda
Apr 30, 2025 09:02 AM IST

AHSEC 12th Result 2025 has been declared. Candidates who have appeared for Assam HS examination can check the results through the direct link given here. 

The Assam State School Education Board has declared AHSEC 12th Result 2025 on April 30, 2025. The Assam HS results was announced at 9 am today. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can check the results through the official website of AHSEC at ahsec.assam.gov.in. Assam HS Result 2025 Live Updates

AHSEC 12th Result 2025: Assam HS results declared, direct link here (HT File)
AHSEC 12th Result 2025: Assam HS results declared, direct link here (HT File)

The Class 12 board exam results can also be checked on assamresult.in. Apart from the official website, there are other third-party websites and mobile app 'UPOLOBDHA' where candidates can check the Assam HS Result 2025 after its announcement. Candidates can download the mobile app from playstore before the announcement of the results.

Assam HS result 2025 direct link

AHSEC 12th Result 2025: How to check

All those candidates who have appeared for the examination can check the results by following the steps given below.

Candidates can check the Class 12 results by following the steps mentioned below:

1. Visit the official website of AHSEC at ahsec.assam.gov.in.

2. Click on the link to download Assam HS Result 2025.

3. Enter your credentials to log in and submit.

4. Check your Class 12 result displayed on the screen.

5. Download the result and keep a printout of the same for future reference.

The Assam Higher Secondary Final examination was conducted from February 13 to March 17, 2025. The Class 12 board examination was held in two shifts- first shift from 9 am to 12 noon and second shift from 1.30 pm to 4.30 pm. For more related details candidates can check the official website of AHSEC.

Stay informed with the latest updates on TS SSC 10th Result and TS Result 2025, Assam HS Result 2025 Live. Our dedicated coverage brings you timely information on Education News, Board Exam Results, expert advice, and tips to help you succeed in your academic journey and career planning on Hindustan Times Education. Get UP Board 10th Result and UP Board 12th Result updates as well.
Exam and College Guide
