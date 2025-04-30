AHSEC 12th Result 2025: Assam HS results declared at ahsec.assam.gov.in, direct link here

The Assam State School Education Board has declared AHSEC 12th Result 2025 on April 30, 2025. The Assam HS results was announced at 9 am today. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can check the results through the official website of AHSEC at ahsec.assam.gov.in. Assam HS Result 2025 Live Updates AHSEC 12th Result 2025: Assam HS results declared, direct link here (HT File)

The Class 12 board exam results can also be checked on assamresult.in. Apart from the official website, there are other third-party websites and mobile app 'UPOLOBDHA' where candidates can check the Assam HS Result 2025 after its announcement. Candidates can download the mobile app from playstore before the announcement of the results.

Assam HS result 2025 direct link

AHSEC 12th Result 2025: How to check

All those candidates who have appeared for the examination can check the results by following the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of AHSEC at ahsec.assam.gov.in.

2. Click on the link to download Assam HS Result 2025.

3. Enter your credentials to log in and submit.

4. Check your Class 12 result displayed on the screen.

5. Download the result and keep a printout of the same for future reference.

The Assam Higher Secondary Final examination was conducted from February 13 to March 17, 2025. The Class 12 board examination was held in two shifts- first shift from 9 am to 12 noon and second shift from 1.30 pm to 4.30 pm. For more related details candidates can check the official website of AHSEC.