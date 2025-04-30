Assam HS Result 2025 Live: AHSEC Class 12th results to be out today at ahsec.assam.gov.in

Assam HS Result 2025 Live: The Assam Higher Secondary Education Council will announce the Assam HS Result 2025 on April 30, 2025. The AHSEC Class 12th results will be announced at 9 am today. Students who have appeared for the examination can download their digital marksheet through the official website of AHSEC at ahsec.assam.gov.in. The result for Class 12 will also be available on assamresult.in....Read More

Apart from the official website, there are other third-party websites and mobile app 'UPOLOBDHA' where candidates can check the Assam HS Result 2025 after its announcement. Candidates can download the mobile app from playstore before the announcement of the results.

The Assam Higher Secondary Final examination commenced on February 13 and concluded on March 17, 2025. The examination for Class 12 was held in two shifts on all days- first shift from 9 am to 12 noon and second shift from 1.30 pm to 4.30 pm.

