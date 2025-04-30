Edit Profile
    Assam HS Result 2025 Live: AHSEC Class 12th results to be out today at ahsec.assam.gov.in

    By HT Education Desk
    Apr 30, 2025 7:13 AM IST
    Assam HS Result 2025 Live: AHSEC 12th results will be announced today. The results can be checked at ahsec.assam.gov.in. Follow the blog for latest updates on results, direct link and more.
    Assam HS Result 2025 Live: The Assam Higher Secondary Education Council will announce the Assam HS Result 2025 on April 30, 2025. The AHSEC Class 12th results will be announced at 9 am today. Students who have appeared for the examination can download their digital marksheet through the official website of AHSEC at ahsec.assam.gov.in. The result for Class 12 will also be available on assamresult.in.

    Apart from the official website, there are other third-party websites and mobile app 'UPOLOBDHA' where candidates can check the Assam HS Result 2025 after its announcement. Candidates can download the mobile app from playstore before the announcement of the results.

    The Assam Higher Secondary Final examination commenced on February 13 and concluded on March 17, 2025. The examination for Class 12 was held in two shifts on all days- first shift from 9 am to 12 noon and second shift from 1.30 pm to 4.30 pm.

    Apr 30, 2025 7:10 AM IST

    Assam HS Result 2025 Live: Who announced the result date and time?

    Assam HS Result 2025 Live: Ranoj Pegu, Cabinet Minister for Higher Education, School Education, Tribal Affairs, Government of Assam, shared the Assam HS Result 2025 date and time on his official X handle. The tweet reads, "I am pleased to inform that the Higher Secondary 2025 results for the Arts, Science, Commerce, and Vocational streams will be declared tomorrow (30-04-2025) at 9:00 AM. The ASSEB will issue official notification shortly. A total of 3,02,420 students appeared for the HS examinations this year."

    Apr 30, 2025 7:00 AM IST

    Assam HS Result 2025 Live: List of websites

    ahsec.assam.gov.in

    assamresult.in

    Apr 30, 2025 6:57 AM IST

    Assam HS Result 2025 Live: Download UPOLOBDHA app

    Assam HS Result 2025 Live: Candidates can download the UPOLOBDHA app for marksheet and other result details. Students can download the app from the google play store.

    Apr 30, 2025 6:54 AM IST

    Assam HS Result 2025 Live: About marksheet of candidates

    Assam HS Result 2025 Live: The date for providing of hard copy of Certificate cum Marks-sheet for the passed candidates shall be notified in due course of time. A hard copy of the marksheet will not be provided to failed candidates and those who appeared under a certain subject category. However, suppose any failed candidate or a candidate appearing in a certain subject category wants to obtain the hard copy of the Marks-sheet. In that case, they shall have to apply at the Board office separately.

    Apr 30, 2025 6:51 AM IST

    Assam HS Result 2025 Live: Login details required

    Roll number

    Registration number

    Apr 30, 2025 6:48 AM IST

    Assam HS Result 2025 Live: Rechecking of answer scripts

    Assam HS Result 2025 Live: Students may apply for rechecking and scanned copy of answer scripts of HS final examination, 2025 answescripts after 2 days.

    Apr 30, 2025 6:44 AM IST

    Assam HS Result 2025 Live:How to check Class 12th results?

    Visit the official website of Assam board at ahsec.assam.gov.in

    Click on the link for Assam HS result 2025

    Login using your registration number and roll number

    Your Assam board class 12th result will appear on the screen

    Download and take a printout for future needs

    Apr 30, 2025 6:42 AM IST

    Assam HS Result 2025 Live: Number of students appeared

    Assam HS Result 2025 Live: This year a total of 3,02,420 students have appeared for the Higher Secondary examination in the state.

    Apr 30, 2025 6:39 AM IST

    Assam HS Result 2025 Live: Results for all stream today

    Assam HS Result 2025 Live: The Board will announce all streams- Science, Commerce and Arts results at the press conference to be held by the Board officials. The pass percentage, district-wise toppers, and other details will be shared along with the results.

    Apr 30, 2025 6:36 AM IST

    Assam HS Result 2025 Live: Exam shift details

    Assam HS Result 2025 Live: The examination for Class 12 was held in two shifts on all days- first shift from 9 am to 12 noon and second shift from 1.30 pm to 4.30 pm.

    Apr 30, 2025 6:34 AM IST

    Assam HS Result 2025 Live: Check Class 12 exam dates

    Assam HS Result 2025 Live: The Assam Higher Secondary Final examination commenced on February 13 and concluded on March 17, 2025.

    Apr 30, 2025 6:31 AM IST

    Assam HS Result 2025 Live: Other platforms to check results

    Apr 30, 2025 6:29 AM IST

    Assam HS Result 2025 Live: Where to check Class 12 results?

    Assam HS Result 2025 Live: Students who have appeared for the examination can download their digital marksheet through the official website of AHSEC at ahsec.assam.gov.in. The result for Class 12 will also be available on assamresult.in.

    Apr 30, 2025 6:26 AM IST

    Assam HS Result 2025 Live: Date and time

    Assam HS Result 2025 date: April 30, 2025

    Assam HS Result 2025 time: 9 am

