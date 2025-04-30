Menu Explore
AHSEC HS Result 2025 released, here’s how to check Assam Board 12th marks at ahsec.assam.gov.in

ByHT Education Desk
Apr 30, 2025 09:06 AM IST

AHSEC HS Result 2025 has been declared. The steps to check Assam Board 12th marks at ahsec.assam.gov.in is given here. 

The Assam Higher Secondary Education Council has released the Assam HS Result 2025 on Wednesday, April 30, 2025. Students who appeared in the examination can check and download their results on the official website at asseb.in. Assam HS Result 2025 Live Updates

AHSEC HS Result 2025 released, here’s how to check Assam Board 12th marks

Alternatively, students can also visit other websites such as ahsec.assam.gov.in and results.ahsecexam.in.

Assam HS result 2025 direct link

Assam HS Result 2025: Here’s how to check

To download the Assam HS Results 2025, students can follow the steps mentioned below:

1. Visit the official website of AHSEC at ahsec.assam.gov.in.

2. Click on the link to download Assam HS Result 2025.

3. Enter your credentials to log in and submit.

4. Check your Class 12 result displayed on the screen.

5. Download the result and keep a printout of the same for future reference.

Notably, the Assam Higher Secondary Final examination was conducted from February 13 to March 17, 2025. The board examination was held in two shifts. The first shift was conducted from 9 am to 12 noon, while the second shift started from 1.30 pm and ended at 4.30 pm.

A total of 3,02,420 students appeared for the Assam HS examinations this year, as informed by the state education minister Ronuj Pegu.

Meanwhile, the Assam HS results will also be available on other third-party websites in addition to the official website.

Stay informed with the latest updates on TS SSC 10th Result and TS Result 2025, Assam HS Result 2025 Live. Our dedicated coverage brings you timely information on Education News, Board Exam Results, expert advice, and tips to help you succeed in your academic journey and career planning on Hindustan Times Education. Get UP Board 10th Result and UP Board 12th Result updates as well.
