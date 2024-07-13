 AJKBISE SSC Result 2024: Class 10 results declared at ajkbise.net, direct link to check marks here - Hindustan Times
Saturday, Jul 13, 2024
New Delhi oC
AJKBISE SSC Result 2024: Class 10 results declared at ajkbise.net, direct link to check marks here

ByHT Education Desk | Edited by Papri Chanda
Jul 13, 2024 12:43 PM IST

AJKBISE SSC Result 2024 has been declared. The direct link is given here to check marks

Azad Jammu and Kashmir Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education Mirpur has declared AJKBISE SSC Result 2024. Candidates who have appeared for AJKBISE Class 10 board examination across the state can check the results on the official website of AJKBISE at ajkbise.net. The results have been announced for Science and General group together.

AJKBISE SSC Result 2024: Class 10 results declared, direct link here
Direct link to check AJKBISE SSC Result 2024

This year, the topper of the Class 10 examination is Itfa Javed, who scored 1184 out of 1200 marks. The second topper is Ayesha Rashid, who scored 1183 out of 1200. The third rank holder is Obaid Jamil and Amna Rizwan, both scored 1181 out of 1200.

All those candidates who have appeared for the examination can check the results by following the steps given below. To check the results, candidates will need their roll numbers which can be checked on their admit cards.

AJKBISE SSC Result 2024: How to check

  • Visit the official website of AJKBISE at ajkbise.net.
  • Click on AJKBISE SSC Result 2024 link available on the home page.
  • Enter the login details and click on submit.
  • Your provisional marksheet will be displayed on the screen.
  • Check the results and download the page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of AJKBISE.

Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result
Exam and College Guide
News / Education / Board Exams / AJKBISE SSC Result 2024: Class 10 results declared at ajkbise.net, direct link to check marks here
© 2024 HindustanTimes
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, July 13, 2024
