AP SSC Result 2025 LIVE: BSEAP 10th results to be out today at 10 am on bse.ap.gov.in, here's how to check marks

AP SSC Result 2025 LIVE: The Directorate of Government Examinations, Andhra Pradesh, will release the AP SSC Result 2025 on April 23, 2025. The BSEAP 10th results will be announced at 10 a.m. today. Candidates who have appeared for the Class 10 board examination can check the results through the official website of BSEAP at bse.ap.gov.in. ...Read More

Candidates can also check the AP SSC results on HT Portal education page. To get the results of Class 10 on HT Portal, you will have to register yourself first.

The AP SSC results 2025 will also be available on WhatsApp (Mana Mitra), and LEAP App. To access results via WhatsApp: Send a message saying “Hi” to 9552300009, select the Education Services option, then choose SSC Public Exam or open school inter Results and enter your hall ticket number to receive a PDF copy of your result.

The AP SSC examination was held from March 17 to March 31, 2025. The exam was held in single shift- from 9.30 am to 12.45 pm on most days. The examination began with the first language (Group A) paper and ended with Social Studies paper.

This year, around 6.5 lakh students appeared for the class 10th or AP SSC examination. Follow the blog for latest updates on results, direct link and more.