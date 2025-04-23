Edit Profile
New Delhi300C
Wednesday, Apr 23, 2025
    AP SSC Result 2025 LIVE: BSEAP 10th results to be out today at 10 am on bse.ap.gov.in, here's how to check marks

    By HT Education Desk
    Apr 23, 2025 7:16 AM IST
    AP SSC Result 2025 LIVE: BSE AP 10th results to be announced today at 10 am. Follow the blog for latest updates on results, pass percentage, how to check.
    AP SSC Result 2025 LIVE: The Directorate of Government Examinations, Andhra Pradesh, will release the AP SSC Result 2025 on April 23, 2025. The BSEAP 10th results will be announced at 10 a.m. today. Candidates who have appeared for the Class 10 board examination can check the results through the official website of BSEAP at bse.ap.gov.in. ...Read More

    Candidates can also check the AP SSC results on HT Portal education page. To get the results of Class 10 on HT Portal, you will have to register yourself first.

    The AP SSC results 2025 will also be available on WhatsApp (Mana Mitra), and LEAP App. To access results via WhatsApp: Send a message saying “Hi” to 9552300009, select the Education Services option, then choose SSC Public Exam or open school inter Results and enter your hall ticket number to receive a PDF copy of your result.

    The AP SSC examination was held from March 17 to March 31, 2025. The exam was held in single shift- from 9.30 am to 12.45 pm on most days. The examination began with the first language (Group A) paper and ended with Social Studies paper.

    This year, around 6.5 lakh students appeared for the class 10th or AP SSC examination. Follow the blog for latest updates on results, direct link and more.

    Follow all the updates here:
    Apr 23, 2025 7:16 AM IST

    AP SSC Result 2025 LIVE: Pass percentage of Residential and BC Welfare schools in 2024

    AP SSC Result 2025 LIVE: In 2024, Andhra Pradesh Residential and BC Welfare schools recorded the best pass percentage, 98.43 per cent.

    Apr 23, 2025 7:08 AM IST

    AP SSC Result 2025 LIVE: Highest and lowest performing districts in 2024

    AP SSC Result 2025 LIVE: Parvathipuram Manyam district was the highest performing district of 2024 with 96.37% pass percentage, and Kurnool was the lowest, with 62.47 per cent.

    Apr 23, 2025 7:04 AM IST

    AP SSC Result 2025 LIVE: 3 hours to go

    AP SSC Result 2025 LIVE: The BSEAP 10th results will be announced at 10 am today, which means only 3 hours are left for the results to be declared. The announcement will be made through press conference.

    Apr 23, 2025 6:59 AM IST

    AP SSC Result 2025 LIVE: What was division wise results of 2024?

    AP SSC Result 2025 LIVE: Check division wise results of 2024

    First division: 69.26 per cent

    Second division: 11.87 per cent

    Third division: 5.6 per cent

    Apr 23, 2025 6:57 AM IST

    AP SSC Result 2025 LIVE: Pass percentage of girls in 2024

    AP SSC Result 2025 LIVE: Girls had recorded a better pass percentage compared to boys in 2024. The overall pass percentage of girls was 89.17% and boys was 84.32%.

    Apr 23, 2025 6:54 AM IST

    AP SSC Result 2025 LIVE: BSEAP 10th result to be available on this website

    AP SSC Result 2025 LIVE: The BSEAP 10th result will be available on results.bse.ap.gov.in.

    Apr 23, 2025 6:50 AM IST

    AP SSC Result 2025 LIVE: Male pass percentage of 2024

    AP SSC Result 2025 LIVE: The pass percentage of male candidates in 2024 was 84.32 per cent, the Board of Secondary Education Andhra Pradesh (BSEAP) announced in the press conference while announcing the results.

    Apr 23, 2025 6:48 AM IST

    AP SSC Result 2025 LIVE: Last year pass percentage

    AP SSC Result 2025 LIVE: The pass percentage of Class 10 in 2024 was 86.69 per cent.

    Apr 23, 2025 6:46 AM IST

    AP SSC Result 2025 LIVE: School headmasters can download results

    AP SSC Result 2025 LIVE: Headmasters of respective schools can download results using their school login credentials.

    Apr 23, 2025 6:44 AM IST

    AP SSC Result 2025 LIVE: Other results to be announced today

    AP SSC Result 2025 LIVE: The results of the SSC Public Examinations held in March 2025, along with the Open School SSC and open school Intermediate results, will be released on April 23, 2025, at 10:00 AM.

    Apr 23, 2025 6:42 AM IST

    AP SSC Result 2025 LIVE: List of websites and other platforms

    bse.ap.gov.in

    HT Portal

    WhatsApp (Mana Mitra)

    LEAP App

    Apr 23, 2025 6:40 AM IST

    AP SSC Result 2025 LIVE: Supplementary exam dates

    AP SSC Result 2025 LIVE: Those who couldn’t pass will have the option of appearing for the Supplementary examination. Details about the supplementary exam will be announced after the SSC March exam results.

    Apr 23, 2025 6:38 AM IST

    AP SSC Result 2025 LIVE: Check passing marks

    AP SSC Result 2025 LIVE: To pass the BSEAB 10th examination, students need to score at least 35 per cent marks.

    Apr 23, 2025 6:36 AM IST

    AP SSC Result 2025 LIVE: How to check result on official website?

    1. Visit the official website of BSEAP at bse.ap.gov.in.

    2. Click on AP SSC Result 2025 link available on the home page.

    3. A new page will open where candidates must enter the login details.

    4. Click on submit and your result will be displayed.

    5. Check the result and download the page.

    6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

    Apr 23, 2025 6:34 AM IST

    AP SSC Result 2025 LIVE: Know about LEAP mobile application

    AP SSC Result 2025 LIVE: The LEAP mobile application also allows both teachers and students to access the results using their respective logins.

    Apr 23, 2025 6:32 AM IST

    AP SSC Result 2025 LIVE: Number of candidates appeared

    AP SSC Result 2025 LIVE: This year, around 6.5 lakh students appeared for the class 10th or AP SSC examination.

    Apr 23, 2025 6:31 AM IST

    AP SSC Result 2025 LIVE: About papers

    AP SSC Result 2025 LIVE: . The examination began with the first language (Group A) paper and ended with Social Studies paper.

    Apr 23, 2025 6:29 AM IST

    AP SSC Result 2025 LIVE: Class 10 exam shift details

    AP SSC Result 2025 LIVE: The exam was held in single shift- from 9.30 am to 12.45 pm on most days.

    Apr 23, 2025 6:26 AM IST

    AP SSC Result 2025 LIVE: Check Class 10th exam dates

    AP SSC Result 2025 LIVE: The AP SSC examination was held from March 17 to March 31, 2025.

    Apr 23, 2025 6:25 AM IST

    AP SSC Result 2025 LIVE: BSEAP 10th results to be available on WhatsApp

    AP SSC Result 2025 LIVE: The AP SSC results 2025 will also be available on WhatsApp (Mana Mitra), and LEAP App. To access results via WhatsApp: Send a message saying “Hi” to 9552300009, select the Education Services option, then choose SSC Public Exam or open school inter Results and enter your hall ticket number to receive a PDF copy of your result.

    Apr 23, 2025 6:23 AM IST

    AP SSC Result 2025 LIVE: Class 10 results to be available on HT Portal

    AP SSC Result 2025 LIVE: Candidates can also check the AP SSC results on HT Portal education page. To get the results of Class 10 on HT Portal, you will have to register yourself first.

    Apr 23, 2025 6:21 AM IST

    AP SSC Result 2025 LIVE: Where to check BSEAP 10th result?

    AP SSC Result 2025 LIVE: Candidates who have appeared for the Class 10 board examination can check the results through the official website of BSEAP at bse.ap.gov.in.

    Apr 23, 2025 6:19 AM IST

    AP SSC Result 2025 LIVE: Date and time

    AP SSC Result 2025 date: April 23

    AP SSC Result 2025 time: 10 am

    AP SSC Result 2025 LIVE: BSEAP 10th results to be out today at 10 am on bse.ap.gov.in, here's how to check marks
