AP SSC Results 2022 Live Updates: Andhra Pradesh 10th Result releasing on June 4

AP SSC Results 2022 Live Updates: Directorate of Government Examinations, Andhra Pradesh will declare AP SSC Results 2022 on June 4, 2022. Andhra Pradesh 10th Result will be declared at 11 am on June 4, 2022. Candidates who have appeared for the Class 10 or SSC examination can check the result through the official site of BSEAP on bse.ap.gov.in.

The results will be released by Special Principal Secretary, Department of Education, B. Rajasekhar, at 11 am. This was announced by Devanand Reddy, Director, Government Examinations. The merit list will not be released this year as the Board has decided to prohibit the declaration/ announcement of ranks to the students as per section.

This year the Andhra Pradesh Class 10 Board examination was conducted from April 27 to May 9, 2022 at various exam centres across the state. Around 6 lakh candidates appeared for the examination this year in the state.