AP SSC Supply Result 2026 Live: BSEAP Class 10th supplementary results today at bse.ap.gov.in

AP SSC Supply Result 2026 Live: The Directorate of Government Examinations, Andhra Pradesh, will announce AP SSC Supply Result 2026 on June 19, 2026. Candidates who have appeared for the Class 10 supplementary examination can check the results through the official website of BSEAP at bse.ap.gov.in. ...Read More

The Secondary School Certificate Advanced Supplementary Exam, May 2026 commenced on May 25, 2026 and ended on June 4, 2026. The exam was started with first language paper and concluded with OSSC Main Language Paper II. The exam was held in single shift - from 9.30 am to 12.45 pm.

The main examination result was announced on April 30, 2026. The overal pass percentage was 85.25%. Follow the blog for latest updates on results, direct link and more.