Assam HS Result 2022 Live: AHSEC Class 12th results on ahsec.assam.gov.in

AHSEC Assam Board HS Result 2022 Live Updates: Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) will declare Assam HS result 2022 on June 27, at 9 am. Once results are announced, students can go to resultsassam.nic.in, assamresult.co.in, assam.resut.in, and board website ahsec.assam.gov.in to check their scores using roll number.

AHSEC will announce names of Assam HS toppers in Science, Arts and Commerce streams in the result press conference. Students will get their results online on June 26 and after that, they can collect physical copies of their marks sheets and pass certificates from schools/colleges.

Apart from the official website, Assam HS results will also be available on some unofficial websites. Students are advised to check their result on official websites for authenticity.