Board Exams 2022 Live: SC dismisses plea challenging offline CBSE & other exams
- Supreme Court dismisses plea challenging offline CBSE & other exams.
The Supreme Court on Wednesday, February 23 while hearing a plea seeking cancellation of offline examinations for Class 10 and class 12 conducted by the central board of secondary education (CBSE), CISCE and other central and state boards said "Such petitions mislead students creating a false hope."
The Court further added, "only if these decisions are against any Act or regulation can a petition be filed challenging the same as such PIL cannot be maintained at this stage
The plea has been filed by a child rights activist and a students’ union from Odisha. The petition also seeks an alternative assessment mechanism as formulated in the past year for admission to undergraduate (UG) courses.
Follow all the updates here:
Wed, 23 Feb 2022 02:35 PM
Cancel Board exam 2022: Court wanted to impose costs
The Court considered imposing costs but decided against it. Authorities in states are aware of ground realities, according to the report, and will make a decision once logistics and other requirements have been arranged.
Wed, 23 Feb 2022 02:34 PM
Cancel Board exam 2022: Entertaining such pleas cannot be a norm
When petitioner lawyer Prashant Padmanabhan stated that a similar petition by the same petitioner had been heard last year, the Court responded, "Just because we heard it last year, it cannot become the norm."
Wed, 23 Feb 2022 02:30 PM
Cancel Board exam 2022: State authorities are aware of ground realties
The bench said that authorities in states are aware of ground realities and will take a call as and when they have planned logistics and other requirements.
Wed, 23 Feb 2022 02:27 PM
Cancel Board exam 2022: Such petitions create confusion among students and should not be entertained
The Court further said that such petitions cause confusion among students and that they should not be entertained.
Wed, 23 Feb 2022 02:26 PM
Cancel Board exam 2022: SC says state boards to take decision at appropriate time
he Court stated that state boards that have yet to frame a scheme similar to the CBSE will make a decision at the appropriate time.
Wed, 23 Feb 2022 02:25 PM
Cancel Board exam 2022: SC says PIL cannot be maintained at this stage
The Court said only if these decisions are against any Act or regulation can a petition be filed challenging the same as such PIL cannot be maintained at this stage.
Wed, 23 Feb 2022 02:22 PM
Cancel Board exam 2022: SC says such plea mislead
The Court said "Such petitions mislead students creating a false hope." The Court further added the authorities in state boards which are yet to frame scheme similar to CBSE will take decision at appropriate time.
Wed, 23 Feb 2022 02:14 PM
Cancel Board exam 2022: CBSE to hold Term II exam offline in April end
The CBSE, which had decided to hold the examinations for Class X and XII in two terms – Term I and II. Term I examination was conducted offline and the CBSE Term II examination will held on offline in April end.
Wed, 23 Feb 2022 02:08 PM
Board exam Cancellation plea: SC to hear soon
Supreme Court will first hear the CBSE on the issue. The petition also includes the council of Indian school certificate examinations (CISCE), the national institute of open schooling, and the university grants commission.
Wed, 23 Feb 2022 01:53 PM
Justice AM Khanwilkar, Dinesh Maheshwari, and CT Ravikumar will hear the Plea
The matter will be heard by a three-judge panel consisting of Justice AM Khanwilkar, Dinesh Maheshwari, and CT Ravikumar.
Wed, 23 Feb 2022 01:49 PM
Cancel Board exam 2022: Plea was called for urgent listing before a bench led by Justice AM Khanwilkar
The petition was brought before a bench led by Justice AM Khanwilkar on Tuesday for urgent listing. The petitioners' lawyer, Prashant Padmanabhan, informed the Court that some states had started the test procedure offline while others had announced the exam timetable.
Wed, 23 Feb 2022 01:42 PM
Cancel Board exam 2022: Who has filed the petition
Anubha Shrivastava Sahai, a child rights activist, and the Students Union of Odisha have filed the petition.
Wed, 23 Feb 2022 01:37 PM
Cancel Board exam 2022: SC to hear plea
The Supreme Court of India on February 23, will hear a petition regarding the cancellation of offline exams for Class 10 and Class 12 administered by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE), the National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS), and other state boards.