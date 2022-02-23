Board Exams 2022 Live: SC dismisses plea challenging offline CBSE & other exams

The Supreme Court on Wednesday, February 23 while hearing a plea seeking cancellation of offline examinations for Class 10 and class 12 conducted by the central board of secondary education (CBSE), CISCE and other central and state boards said "Such petitions mislead students creating a false hope."

The Court further added, "only if these decisions are against any Act or regulation can a petition be filed challenging the same as such PIL cannot be maintained at this stage

The plea has been filed by a child rights activist and a students’ union from Odisha. The petition also seeks an alternative assessment mechanism as formulated in the past year for admission to undergraduate (UG) courses.