BSE Odisha 10th Result 2025: Odisha Board Class 10 results declared, 94.93% students pass

ByHT Education Desk | Edited by Papri Chanda
May 02, 2025 04:21 PM IST

BSE Odisha 10th Result 2025 has been declared. The pass percentage of Odisha Board Class 10 results is given here. 

Board of Secondary Education, Odisha has declared BSE Odisha 10th Result 2025 on May 2, 2025. Candidates who have appeared for the Class 10th board examination can check the Odisha Board Matric results on the official website of BSE Odisha at bseodisha.ac.in and Orissa Results at orissaresults.nic.in. BSE Odisha Matric Result 2025 Live Updates

BSE Odisha 10th Result 2025: Odisha Class 10 results out, check pass percentage
BSE Odisha 10th Result 2025: Odisha Class 10 results out, check pass percentage

This year, the overall pass percentage is 94.93%. A total of 5.02 lakh students appeared for the exam of which 4.84 lakh have passed. Out of the total number of students, 2.4 lakh boys and 2.44 lakh girls have passed the Class 10 board exam.

The Board conducted the press conference to announce the Class 10 results. The other details to be announced at the press conference were the pass percentage, district-wise toppers and other details.

BSE Odisha 10th Result 2025: How to check

Candidates who have appeared for the matric board examination can check the results by following the steps given below.

⦁ Visit the official website of BSE Odisha at bseodisha.ac.in.

⦁ Click on Odisha Matric Result 2025 link available on the home page.

⦁ A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

⦁ Click on submit and your result will be displayed on the screen.

⦁ Check the result and download the page.

⦁ Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The Odisha Board Class 10 board examination in the state commenced on February 21 and concluded on March 6, 2025. The examination was held in single shift- from 10 am to 12.30 pm on all days. The exam question paper comprised of both objective and subjective sections. For more related details candidates can check the official website of BSE Odisha.

Exam and College Guide
