BSE Odisha Matric Result 2025 Live Updates: Odisha 10th results to be out today at 4 pm
BSE Odisha Matric Result 2025 Live: Odisha 10th results will be announced at 4 pm today. Follow the blog for latest updates.
BSE Odisha Matric Result 2025 Live: Board of Secondary Education, Odisha has announced the BSE Odisha Result 2025 date and time. The Odisha 10th results will be declared on May 2, 2025 at 4 pm. Candidates who have appeared for the Class 10 board examination can check the Odisha Matric result on bseodisha.ac.in and orissaresults.nic.in....Read More
The Board will conduct a press conference to announce the Class 10 results. Other details to be announced at the press conference include pass percentage, district-wise toppers, and other details.
The Class 10 board examination in the state commenced on February 21 and concluded on March 6, 2025. Follow the blog for latest updates.
BSE Odisha Matric Result 2025 Live: In 2023's BSE Matric exam, 4,000+ got A1, most students passed with C grade
BSE Odisha Matric Result 2025 Live: As many as 4,158 students got the highest grade A1 while the maximum number of students passed the exam with the C grade.
A1- 4,158
A2- 29,838
B1- 77,567
B2-1,18,750
C-1,22,271
D- 95,934
E-62,791
Fail- 8,585
BSE Odisha Matric Result 2025 Live: What will be shared in the press conference?
BSE Odisha Matric Result 2025 Live: How to download marks sheet?
Go to the Odisha board website at orissaresults.nic.in.
Open the Matric exam result page and enter your roll number, registration number.
Submit the information and check your marks on the next page.
BSE Odisha Matric Result 2025 Live: Keep these details ready
BSE Odisha Matric Result 2025 Live: Exam didn't go well? Appear for Compartment exam later
BSE Odisha Matric Result 2025 Live: Students who do not clear the Matric exam in the first attempt will have another chance. The Board of Secondary Education, Odisha will hold the Class 10 Compartment examination later this year. The tentative schedule and other information about the BSE Odisha 10th Compartment exam could be announced today, in the press conference.
BSE Odisha Matric Result 2025 Live: Pass percentage of 2023
BSE Odisha Matric Result 2025 Live: In 2023, the overall pass percentage of Class 10 was 96.4 per cent. The overall pass percentage of boys was 95.75 per cent while the pass percentage of girls was 97.05 per cent.
BSE Odisha Matric Result 2025 Live: Details needed to check Class 10th results
Roll number
Registration number.
BSE Odisha Matric Result 2025 Live: Details of last year result
Number of students appeared: 5,41,061
Passed: 5,30,153
Pass percentage: 96.07 per cent.
Boys pass: 95.39 per cent.
Girls pass: 96.73 per cent.
BSE Odisha Matric Result 2025 Live: Check result on SMS
BSE Odisha Matric Result 2025 Live: Candidates can check their Matric result with the help of SMS. They can type OR10(space)roll number and send the message to 5676750.
BSE Odisha Matric Result 2025 Live: Helpline numbers
BSE Odisha Matric Result 2025 Live: Last year, the Board has shared helpline number for students. Check here
9938415511
9827674630
94372281871
8763446292
BSE Odisha Matric Result 2025 Live: List of websites
bseodisha.ac.in
orissaresults.nic.in
BSE Odisha Matric Result 2025 Live: Know about exam
BSE Odisha Matric Result 2025 Live: The examination was held in single shift- from 10 am to 12.30 pm on all days. The exam question paper comprised of both objective and subjective sections.
BSE Odisha Matric Result 2025 date: May 2, 2025
BSE Odisha Matric Result 2025 time: 4 pm