BSE Odisha Matric Result 2025 Live Updates: Odisha 10th results to be out today at 4 pm

BSE Odisha Matric Result 2025 Live: Board of Secondary Education, Odisha has announced the BSE Odisha Result 2025 date and time. The Odisha 10th results will be declared on May 2, 2025 at 4 pm. Candidates who have appeared for the Class 10 board examination can check the Odisha Matric result on bseodisha.ac.in and orissaresults.nic.in....Read More

To check the results, candidates must use their roll and registration numbers.

The Board will conduct a press conference to announce the Class 10 results. Other details to be announced at the press conference include pass percentage, district-wise toppers, and other details.

The Class 10 board examination in the state commenced on February 21 and concluded on March 6, 2025. Follow the blog for latest updates.