BSEB Bihar Board 10th, 12th compartment exam 2024 date sheets out

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has released date sheets or time tables for the Class 10th (Matric) and Class 12th (Intermediate) Special and Compartmental examinations 2024. Students who will appear for these examinations can check the date sheets on the board's official website: biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in and on its official social media pages. BSEB Bihar Board 10th, 12th compartment exam 2024: Matric, Inter Compartment, Special exam date sheets released (Getty Images/iStockphoto/ Representational image)

Per the date sheets, Bihar board 10th or Matric compartment examination, 2024 will begin on May 4 and end on May 11. For Class 12th or Intermediate, it will begin on April 29 and end on May 11. For both classes, these examinations will be held in two shifts on all exam days – the first shift will begin at 9:30 am and the second shift at 2 pm.

Matric compartment examination date sheet

Intermediate compartment exam date sheet

The result of the Bihar board Matric exam was declared on March 31. This year, 16,64,252 (8,58,785 girls and 8,05,467 boys) appeared for the Matric examination, and 13,79,842 cleared it. The pass percentage was 82.91 per cent.

The Intermediate result was declared on March 23. The board informed that of the total 1291684 students who appeared for the exam, 1126439 cleared it, taking the overall pass percentage to 87.21 per cent.

The Compartment examination serves as another chance for the Bihar board 10th and 12th students to pass their respective classes if they fail to qualify in two or more subjects. The Special examination, on the other hand, is for those who could not appear in the annual examination due to delay in submission of forms.