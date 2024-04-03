 BSEB Bihar board 10th Scrutiny, Compartment exam registration from today - Hindustan Times
BSEB Bihar board 10th Scrutiny, Compartment exam registration from today

ByHT Education Desk
Apr 03, 2024 02:21 PM IST

BSEB Bihar Board 10th result 2024: Candidates can apply for Scrutiny, Compartment exam up to April 9 on the board's official website.

BSEB Bihar Board 10th result 2024: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) will begin registrations for scrutiny of Matric or Class 10 board examination answer sheets and for the Class 10th compartmental examination, 2024 today, April 3. Candidates can apply for these up to April 9 on the board's official website.

BSEB Bihar board 10th Scrutiny, Compartment exam: Apply from today (Getty Images/iStockphoto/ Representational image)
BSEB Bihar board 10th Scrutiny, Compartment exam: Apply from today (Getty Images/iStockphoto/ Representational image)

The application fee for the Bihar board 10th Compartment exam 2024 is 1010 for general and 895 for SC, ST, EBC (BC-1) category candidates.

The official website to apply for Bihar board 10th compartmental examination and scrutiny of answer sheets is biharboardonline.bihar gov.in.

Students who are unhappy with their marks can apply for scrutiny of answer sheets.

The compartmental exam, on the other hand, is another chance to pass Class 10. Students who have failed in two or more subjects can take the Compartmental examination.

Here is the official notification about the scrutiny of answer sheets:

To check more information about the Compartmental examination, click here

This year, 16,64,252 (8,58,785 girls and 8,05,467 boys) appeared for the Matric examination, and of them, 13,79,842 passed. The pass percentage stands at 82.91 per cent.

For further information, candidates can check the board's official website.

Exam and College Guide
Wednesday, April 03, 2024
