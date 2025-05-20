BSEB Inter Compartment Exam 2025: Answer key released, raise objections till 4 pm on May 21

Bihar School Examination Board has released BSEB Inter Compartment Exam 2025 answer key. The answer key has been released for objective questions. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can check the answer key and download it through the official website of BSEB at objection.biharboardonline.com and biharboardonline.com. BSEB Inter Compartment Exam 2025: Answer key out, raise objections till May 21

All candidates who appeared for the exam can download the answer key and raise objections against it until May 21, 2025. The link to raise objections will be active until 4 p.m. tomorrow.

BSEB Inter Compartment Exam 2025: How to download answer key

To download the answer key, candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of BSEB at objection.biharboardonline.com and biharboardonline.com.

2. Click on BSEB Inter Compartment Exam 2025 answer key link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

4. Click on submit and your answer key will be displayed.

5. Check the answer key and download the page.

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The Bihar Board Class 12th compartmental Examination commenced from Friday, May 2, 2025, and concluded on May 13, 2025. The examination was held in two sessions - the first session was conducted from 9:30 AM to 12:45 AM and the second session from 2 PM to 5:15 PM. Students were given 15 minutes cool-off time in both sessions. The cool-off time is aimed at enabling students to read the question paper. The practical exams was conducted between May 14, 2025 to May 15, 2025.

BSEB announced the Bihar Board class 12th result on March 25, 2025. The overall pass percentage was recorded at 86.56 per cent. For more related details candidates can check the official website of BSEB.