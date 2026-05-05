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    CBSE 12th Result 2026 Live: How, where to check Class 12 results when out

    By Papri Chanda
    Updated on: May 05, 2026 10:07:44 AM IST

    CBSE 12th Result 2026 Live: Class 12 results will be available on the official website of CBSE at cbse.nic.in. Follow the blog for latest updates on results, direct link and other details.

    CBSE 12th Result 2026 Live: How, where to check Class 12 results when out
    CBSE 12th Result 2026 Live: How, where to check Class 12 results when out

    CBSE 12th Result 2026 Live: The Central Board of Secondary Education has not yet announced CBSE 12th Result 2026. Candidates who have appeared for the Class 12 board examination can check the official website of CBSE at cbse.nic.in. The Class 12 results will be available on the official website of CBSE results at results.cbse.nic.in.

    The Class 12 result link will also be available on other official websites including- cbse.gov.in, cbseresults.nic.in, digilocker.gov.in and results.gov.in.

    Apart from the official websites, the result link will be available on mobile apps- Digilocker and UMANG. The Class 12 results can also be checked via SMS as well.

    The Class 12 board examination commenced on February 17 and concluded on April 10, 2026. The exam was held in a single shift- from 10.30 am to 1.30 pm.

    As per past trends, CBSE will not announce the date and time of results before hand. The Board will also not conduct any press conference to announce the Class 12 results. The pass percentage, gender-wise details, state-wise performance, and other information will be shared by the Board on the website.

    Follow the blog for latest updates on results, direct link, how to check, pass percentage and more.

    ...Read More

    The Class 12 result link will also be available on other official websites including- cbse.gov.in, cbseresults.nic.in, digilocker.gov.in and results.gov.in.

    Apart from the official websites, the result link will be available on mobile apps- Digilocker and UMANG. The Class 12 results can also be checked via SMS as well.

    The Class 12 board examination commenced on February 17 and concluded on April 10, 2026. The exam was held in a single shift- from 10.30 am to 1.30 pm.

    As per past trends, CBSE will not announce the date and time of results before hand. The Board will also not conduct any press conference to announce the Class 12 results. The pass percentage, gender-wise details, state-wise performance, and other information will be shared by the Board on the website.

    Follow the blog for latest updates on results, direct link, how to check, pass percentage and more.

    Follow all the updates here:
    May 05, 2026 10:07:44 AM IST

    CBSE 12th Result 2026 Live: Official mobile apps to check results

    CBSE 12th Result 2026 Live: Apart from the official websites, the result link will be available on mobile apps- Digilocker and UMANG. The Class 12 results can also be checked via SMS as well.

    May 05, 2026 10:04:07 AM IST

    CBSE 12th Result 2026 Live: List of websites to check Class 12

    CBSE 12th Result 2026 Live: The Class 12 result link will also be available on other official websites including- cbse.gov.in, cbseresults.nic.in, digilocker.gov.in and results.gov.in.

    May 05, 2026 10:00:13 AM IST

    CBSE 12th Result 2026 Live: Where to check Class 12 results?

    CBSE 12th Result 2026 Live: Candidates who have appeared for the Class 12 board examination can check the official website of CBSE at cbse.nic.in. The Class 12 results will be available on the official website of CBSE results at results.cbse.nic.in.

    May 05, 2026 9:56:08 AM IST

    CBSE 12th Result 2026 Live: Date and time

    CBSE 12th Result 2026 Live: The date and time of the release of the Class 12 results will be available on the official website of CBSE at cbse.gov.in.

    News Education board exams CBSE 12th Result 2026 Live: How, where to check Class 12 results when out
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