CBSE 12th Result 2026 Live: When will Class 12 results be announced? check latest updates
CBSE 12th Result 2026 Live: Class 12 results will be announced and available on the official websites. Follow the blog for latest updates on results, direct link and more.
CBSE 12th Result 2026 Live: The Central Board of Secondary Education has not yet announced the CBSE 12th Result 2026. Candidates who have appeared for the Class 12 board examination across the country and abroad can check the results when announced on the official CBSE results website at results.cbse.nic.in. ...Read More
The Board will also share the CBSE Class 12 result link on other official websites including- cbse.gov.in, cbseresults.nic.in, cbse.nic.in, digilocker.gov.in and results.gov.in.
Apart from the official websites, the result link will be available on mobile apps- Digilocker and UMANG. The Class 12 results can also be checked via SMS as well.
The Board conducted the Class 12 examination from February 17 to April 10, 2026.
CBSE will not conduct any press conference to announce the Class 12 results. The pass percentage, gender wise details, state wise performance and other information will be shared by the Board on the website.
Follow the blog for latest updates on results, direct link, how to check, pass percentage and more.
Follow all the updates here:
- Wed, 29 Apr 2026 09:33:58 am
CBSE 12th Result 2026 Live: Login details needed to check results
CBSE 12th Result 2026 Live: Students can check the CBSE 12th results on the official websites using the following details-
Roll numbers
School numbers
Admit card IDs
Dates of birth.
- Wed, 29 Apr 2026 09:20:26 am
CBSE 12th Result 2026 Live: List of websites
results.cbse.nic.in
cbse.gov.in
cbseresults.nic.in
cbse.nic.in
digilocker.gov.in
results.gov.in
- Wed, 29 Apr 2026 09:13:35 am
CBSE 12th Result 2026 Live: How to check results?
Visit the official website of CBSE at results.cbse.nic.in.
Click on CBSE 12th Result 2026 link available on the home page.
A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.
Click on submit and your result will be displayed.
Check the result and download the page.
Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
- Wed, 29 Apr 2026 09:08:27 am
CBSE 12th Result 2026 Live: No press conference to be held
CBSE 12th Result 2026 Live: CBSE will not conduct any press conference to announce the Class 12 results. The pass percentage, gender wise details, state wise performance and other information will be shared by the Board on the website.
- Wed, 29 Apr 2026 09:05:58 am
CBSE 12th Result 2026 Live: Exam dates of Class 12
CBSE 12th Result 2026 Live: The Board conducted the Class 12 examination from February 17 to April 10, 2026.
- Wed, 29 Apr 2026 09:00:42 am
CBSE 12th Result 2026 Live: Mobile apps to check results
CBSE 12th Result 2026 Live: Apart from the official websites, the result link will be available on mobile apps- Digilocker and UMANG. The Class 12 results can also be checked via SMS as well.
- Wed, 29 Apr 2026 08:57:24 am
CBSE 12th Result 2026 Live: Other official websites to check
CBSE 12th Result 2026 Live: The Board will also share the CBSE Class 12 result link on other official websites including- cbse.gov.in, cbseresults.nic.in, cbse.nic.in, digilocker.gov.in and results.gov.in.
- Wed, 29 Apr 2026 08:48:44 am
CBSE 12th Result 2026 Live: Where to check results?
CBSE 12th Result 2026 Live: Candidates who have appeared for the Class 12 board examination across the country and abroad can check the results when announced on the official CBSE results website at results.cbse.nic.in.
- Wed, 29 Apr 2026 08:45:11 am
CBSE 12th Result 2026 Live: Date and time
CBSE 12th Result 2026 Live: The date and time of announcement of the Class 12 results have not been shared yet.