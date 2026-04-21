CBSE 12th Result 2026 Live: When will Class 12 results release? check what past trends suggest
CBSE 12th Result 2026 Live: Class 12 results will be available on the official website after declaration. Follow the blog for latest updates on results, direct link and more.
CBSE 12th Result 2026 Live: The Central Board of Secondary Education will likely announce the CBSE 12th Result 2026 soon. The Class 12 results, when announced, will be available to candidates on the official website of CBSE results at results.cbse.nic.in. ...Read More
The Class 12 board results can also be checked on other official websites- cbse.gov.in, cbseresults.nic.in, cbse.nic.in, digilocker.gov.in and results.gov.in.
Apart from this, the CBSE 12th results can be checked on mobile apps Digilocker and UMANG and via SMS as well.
The Board conducted the Class 12 examination from February 17 to April 10, 2026.
CBSE will not conduct any press conference to announce the Class 12 results. The pass percentage, gender wise details, state wise performance and other information will be shared by the Board on the website.
Follow the blog for latest updates on results, direct link and more.
Follow all the updates here:
- Tue, 21 Apr 2026 12:31:58 pm
CBSE 12th Result 2026 Live: Know about post-result activities
CBSE 12th Result 2026 Live: Students can obtain photocopies of answer sheets before applying for verification/re-evaluation.
- Tue, 21 Apr 2026 12:15:36 pm
CBSE 12th Result 2026 Live: List of websites
results.cbse.nic.in
cbse.gov.in
cbseresults.nic.in
cbse.nic.in
digilocker.gov.in
results.gov.in
- Tue, 21 Apr 2026 12:12:49 pm
CBSE 12th Result 2026 Live: How to check Class 12 results?
Visit the official website of CBSE at cbse.gov.in.
Click on CBSE 12th Result 2026 link available on the home page.
A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.
Click on submit and your result will be displayed.
Check the result and download the page.
Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
- Tue, 21 Apr 2026 12:08:15 pm
CBSE 12th Result 2026 Live: No press conference to be held
CBSE 12th Result 2026 Live: CBSE will not conduct any press conference to announce the Class 12 results. The pass percentage, gender wise details, state wise performance and other information will be shared by the Board on the website.
- Tue, 21 Apr 2026 12:05:21 pm
CBSE 12th Result 2026 Live: When was Class 12 exams held?
CBSE 12th Result 2026 Live: The Board conducted the Class 12 examination from February 17 to April 10, 2026.
- Tue, 21 Apr 2026 12:02:59 pm
CBSE 12th Result 2026 Live: Other methods to check results
CBSE 12th Result 2026 Live: Apart from this, the CBSE 12th results can be checked on mobile apps Digilocker and UMANG and via SMS as well.
- Tue, 21 Apr 2026 11:59:19 am
CBSE 12th Result 2026 Live: List of official websites
CBSE 12th Result 2026 Live: The Class 12 board results can also be checked on other official websites- cbse.gov.in, cbseresults.nic.in, cbse.nic.in, digilocker.gov.in and results.gov.in.
- Tue, 21 Apr 2026 11:56:21 am
CBSE 12th Result 2026 Live: Where to check Class 12 results?
CBSE 12th Result 2026 Live: The Class 12 results, when announced, will be available to candidates on the official website of CBSE results at results.cbse.nic.in.
- Tue, 21 Apr 2026 11:53:44 am
CBSE 12th Result 2026 Live: Date and time
CBSE 12th Result 2026 Live: The date and time of release of the Class 12 results have not been announced yet.