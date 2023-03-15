CBSE Board Exam 2023 Live: Class 10 Social Science paper today, see guidelines
- CBSE Class 10 Social Science Board Exam 2023 Live Updates: The paper will be held from 10:30 am to 12:30 pm. Check latest updates below.
CBSE Class 10 Social Science Board Exam 2023 Live Updates: Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will conduct the Class 12 Social Science paper today, March 15. The reporting time is 10 am and paper timings is 10:30 am to 1:30 pm.
Analysis of the Social Science exam by teachers and students' reactions will be provided once the paper is over.
For the exam, students need to wear their school uniforms and identity cards. Printed copies of admit cards will be required for entry and attendance. They are also required to carry utensils for writing answers and drawing maps, diagrams, etc.
Follow all the latest updates on CBSE Class 10 Social Science exam in this live blog.
Follow all the updates here:
Wed, 15 Mar 2023 08:14 AM
CBSE Class 10 Social Science paper pattern
As per the sample paper, maximum marks in the Class 10 Social Science theory paper is 80 marks. The question paper will have six sections – A, B, C, D, E and F and the total number of questions will be 37. All questions will be compulsory.
Wed, 15 Mar 2023 08:12 AM
CBSE Board Exam 2023: Reporting time
Students are required to report to their exam centres on or before 10 am. Entry will not be allowed after that.
Wed, 15 Mar 2023 07:54 AM
CBSE Class 10 Social Science exam today
Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is going to conduct Class 10 Social Science exam today, March 15, from 10:30 am to 1:30 pm.