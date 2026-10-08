The Central Board of Secondary Education will begin the CBSE Board Exam 2027 form submission process on October 8, 2026. The window to submit the examination form for Class 10 and 12 is available for private candidates. Candidates can check the official notice on the CBSE website at cbse.gov.in.

Who can apply

Candidates of the session 2025-26 who have been declared essential repeat in the result of the 2026 examination. Candidates of the session 2025-26 who have been placed in compartment in Board’s Main and Supplementary examinations 2026. Candidates who have been declared fail/ essential repeat in 2021, 2022, 2023, 2024, 2025 and 2026. Passed out candidates of 2026 who wish to appear for improving their performance in one or more subjects.

CBSE Board Exam 2027: Class 10, 12 form submission for private candidates to begin today at cbse.gov.in, check details (HT file)

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The last date to fill the form is October 23, 2026. For Class 10, the application fee is ₹320- per subject per candidate for additional subjects. The late fee is ₹2000/- per candidate in addition to the normal fee prescribed above. The late fee window will open on October 24 and will close on October 30, 2026.

The fee can be paid through Internet Banking/ UPI/ Debit Card/ Credit Card. The offline fee deposited by school/candidate shall not be updated in the school accounts and LOC shall not be accepted.

How to Apply

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{{^usCountry}} All the eligible private candidates can follow the steps given below. Visit the official website of CBSE at cbse.gov.in. Click on CBSE Board Exam 2027 form submission notice available on the home page. A new page will open where candidates will have to register themselves. Once registration is done, fill the application form. Make the payment of fee and click on submit. Download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} All the eligible private candidates can follow the steps given below. Visit the official website of CBSE at cbse.gov.in. Click on CBSE Board Exam 2027 form submission notice available on the home page. A new page will open where candidates will have to register themselves. Once registration is done, fill the application form. Make the payment of fee and click on submit. Download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need. {{/usCountry}}

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Applicants will be able to apply only for subjects that are auto-generated in the system.

After submission of the examination form and payment of the fee, candidates can download a copy of their form for their record and for confirmation of the correctness of the data submitted. The candidates can make any correction in their application form, including the subject and centre, up to the last date of submission of the examination form.

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For more related details candidates can check the official website of CBSE.

Class 10 official notice

Class 12 official notice